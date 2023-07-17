The 5 best World of Warcraft classes for solo players

MMORPGs are traditionally best enjoyed with a group of friends, but there’s absolutely no shame whatsoever in playing them alone. Sometimes, there’s nothing more relaxing in life than logging into a game and just rolling through it on your own. And in World of Warcraft, playing solo has been a longstanding way for people to enjoy the game.

While you ultimately decide how to enjoy WoW based on your playstyle, race/class combination, and which expansions’ questing experience you’re going to tackle, there are ways to make the game easier on yourself.

If you’re looking to get into WoW—or restart the adventure all over again on your own—these classes will make the experience as smooth as possible for you as a solo player.

Hunter

Hunter has been the go-to, tried-and-true soloing class for WoW players dating back to its launch in 2004 since no class in the game has been easier to complete solo content with than Hunter. The addition of an extra entity in your pet, as well as the ability to hang back from long distance and safely deal damage have made it a classic choice for WoW players who prefer to be on their own. The only place you might struggle, though, is in the later stages of the game. Hunters have a notoriously tough time getting into groups as they don’t bring too many extra resources to a Mythic+ or raid team. And since it’s usually among the most popular classes in the game, you’ll be competing with a lot of Hunters who might have better gear than you.

Monk

A Monk meditating on the Wandering Isles. Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Monk’s soloing capability is extremely underrated. Two of its three specs can easily play through almost all of WoW completely solo, with Brewmaster and Windwalker being some of the most fun and interactive specs to level and progress with. Only Mistweaver struggles on its own, as it has few opportunities to deal as much damage as other specs. Plus, in the endgame, Monk players are able to try out all three of the classes’ specializations and slot themselves into a group that needs them, provided they have the necessary skill and gear.

Warrior

Warriors have been proficient at solo leveling and completing endgame content on their own since the dawn of WoW. If you’re the type of RPG player who enjoys the feeling of getting progressively stronger by way of new and exciting skills every few levels, you’ll love the experience of playing a Warrior. The class naturally evolves from a lowly sword-swinger to a gargantuan barbarian throughout the game’s 70 levels, and by the time you’re plowing through the endgame, the Warrior’s feeling of unstoppability is unmatched.

Paladin

Paladins have been a consistent presence in WoW’s meta | Image via Blizzard Entertainment

No class is able to stay alive quite like Paladins as their strong damage mitigation spells and overall tankiness make them a more-than-qualified candidate to level through Azeroth and smoothly progress through the endgame. All three Paladin specs have been historically reliable picks in the meta, especially Retribution, whose recent rework in Dragonflight has turned the spec into a top-tier choice for melee DPS players.

Druid

Druids are the most versatile class in WoW. With four specializations, Druid is the game’s only class that can play all four roles—tank, healer, ranged DPS, and melee DPS. If you’re someone who likes to sample the board and try everything out for yourself before reaching the endgame, Druid can easily accomplish that goal—all while fending off threats and leveling smoothly, regardless of which spec you choose to play as.

