A general rule of thumb for World of Warcraft is that raids are usually soloable two expansions after their release. With Dragonflight’s launch last month, raids from the Battle for Azeroth expansion are far easier to complete by yourself than they were during Shadowlands. When the next expansion releases in a few years, Shadowlands’ raids will join the list of raids that you’ll be able to complete on your own.

Following the release of Dragonflight, Battle for Azeroth raid bosses are significantly easier to solo. A decently geared character should be able to defeat most BfA raid bosses on Normal difficulty but will likely struggle with higher-difficulty raids.

BfA bosses are, as expected, much easier to fight solo on Normal and Heroic difficulty than they are on Mythic. Raid mechanics are far more forgiving, and bosses’ health pools are much lower.

Certain bosses from Uldir, the first raid of Battle for Azeroth, are relatively easy to solo on Normal difficulty, and normal-level Ny’alotha, the final raid of the expansion, should still be relatively challenging and time-consuming for most players.

Mythic difficulty BfA raids are particularly a pain, largely due to the bosses’ high health pools and relatively strong damage. Even Uldir’s bosses, with their early-expansion health bars and damage outputs, will still take time to beat. Undergeared characters at level 70 may even find themselves wiping to BfA bosses. If you play a class without a self-healing ability, you’re likely going to struggle in Mythic BfA raids.

While it is doable, soloing Mythic BfA raids is still a bit of a chore. Bosses still take some time to take down, especially for characters who aren’t exceptionally geared. If you want to get the most out of your time when running raids from that expansion, you’re best off bringing a friend or two with you to ease the process.