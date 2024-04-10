Blizzard to bring back beloved expansion in full as part of new WoW Remix event later this year

World of Warcraft fans have been longing for a chance to dive back into the beloved continent of Pandaria as it once was. Later this year, Blizzard Entertainment will launch a new game mode within WoW called WoW Remix that will breathe life into the Mists of Pandaria expansion, allowing players to re-experience it in full with a few twists.

WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria will give players a glimpse of the Mists of Pandaria expansion (originally released in 2012) through a new lens. Much of the content available from Mists will be available in WoW Remix from the jump, and you’ll be able to experience it entirely within the confines of modern (retail) WoW. The leveling range for the WoW Remix event taking place in Pandaria scales between 10-70, meaning you can hit max level in modern WoW by reliving Pandaria content.

“All Remix characters created during the event will convert to a standard character to play within modern World of Warcraft at the end of the event,” according to Blizzard.

WoW Remix will allow players to go from level 10 to 70 fully immersed in the Mists of Pandaria expansion as it was 12 years ago. When the limited-time event ends, you’ll be able to take everything you earned in the alternate Mists of Pandaria world with you at the start of The War Within. This includes any transmog sets and epic pieces of gear you earn from questing or raids.

In addition to new gear and transmog pieces—many of which are going to be variants of classic armor sets from Mists of Pandaria—new mounts and achievements will also be available to earn during the WoW Remix event. By simply playing through the reimagined version of the expansion and earning the featured achievements, you’ll make permanent additions to your appearance and mount collections in retail WoW.

The famous Astral Cloud Serpent mount will be receiving a recolor. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The WoW Remix limited-time event will launch alongside Patch 10.2.7, and will hope to provide a bit of extra content in-between the end of Dragonflight and the launch of The War Within.

It’s unclear what Blizzard’s long-term plan for WoW Remix is and if the dev team plans to bring back any future expansions as part of another limited-time event down the road. After WoW Cataclysm Classic launches on May 20, Mists of Pandaria Classic would be next in line to get a re-release. With how well-like Mists of Pandaria is by the WoW community, it wouldn’t be surprising to see as much content related to the expansion get released as possible over the next year-plus.

WoW Remix will launch later this year. No purchase of a WoW expansion will be necessary to participate in the limited-time event—although a subscription to WoW will be required.

