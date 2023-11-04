WoW The War Within: Hero talents explained

World of Warcraft’s next expansion, The War Within, will expand on the existing talent system and introduce Hero talents as a way to further deepen your gameplay. Hero talents work fairly similarly to talents, but there’s still a number of differences you need to learn.

Hero talents will be one of the core gameplay systems in The War Within, the next WoW expansion. It’s important to note this is all still in early development, and Hero talents could change as fans near the release date of the next big expansion.

So, here’s how the Hero talents will work in The War Within.

What are Hero talents in WoW The War Within?

This is how these talents will fit with the existing talent system. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hero talents are the next gameplay system that will be featured in the upcoming The War Within expansion that will award you new ability bonuses and spells. This system is meant to give your class additional depth, more options, and allow for further class specializing.

This is a feature Blizzard Entertainment intends to stay, and it’s already being called an evergreen feature. In simple terms, Blizzard is planning to expand and improve this feature with every next expansion, even after The War Within.

Each class will have three new Hero trees, and only two will be available per specialization. You can freely swap between these two Hero trees, but you will have only one active.

Your Hero tree will be separate from your talent trees, and it essentially builds upon the already-existing system.

This system will automatically unlock at level 71, most likely when the expansion comes out. You will earn one talent point per level, and in total you’ll have 10 Hero talent points to spend. Respeccing and tree swapping between these talents should be extremely easy, working in a similar way to the current talent tree system.

Example of Hero talents in WoW The War Within

This is how Warrior Hero talents will work. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The example that Blizzard showcased at BlizzCon 2023 are the Hero talents for Warriors. Essentially, Warriors will have three Hero specializations—Mountain Thane, Slayer, and Colossus.

But, not all Warrior specs can chose any of these Hero specializations. For example, Fury can choose between Slayer and Mountain Thane, Arms can be Colossus and Slayer, and Protection can be a Mountain Thane or Colossus.

When are Hero talents coming to WoW?

Hero talents are the core gameplay feature that will launch with The War Within, the expansion coming right after Dragonflight. This new expansion is set to release in 2024, and unfortunately, Blizzard didn’t reveal a time window or any specific date for when fans can expect this exciting expansion.