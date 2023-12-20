When does WoW Dragonflight season four release?

Whether you like it or not, World of Warcraft Dragonflight is coming to a close, and season four will be one of the last chapters of this incredible expansion.

Similar to Shadowlands season four, during the final phase of Dragonflight, you can get back to grinding your Mythic+ rating and PvP rank. On top of that, Blizzard is treating players to new open-world rewards and inviting you to revisit all three Dragonflight raids.

But when exactly can you expect the final Dragonflight season to release?

When will WoW Dragonflight season four release?

This is the official Blizzard patch roadmap for 2024. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Dragonflight season four is set to release between winter and spring 2024. Looking at the official Dragonflight patch roadmap, I’m inclined to say you should expect it in spring, potentially March, but more details are sure to follow when we near the release date.

Given that all Dragonflight patches have been two months apart from each other so far, I’d say that a release in March is quite possible. Dragonflight Patch 10.2 released on Nov. 7, 2023, and Seeds of Renewal (10.2.5) is expected to roll out in January. This means the next season will most likely go live in March. This is all just speculation based on the patch roadmap, and it could change.

What can you expect from WoW Dragonflight season four?

In Dragonflight season four, you can expect to revisit all three Dragonflight raids—Vault of the Incarnates, Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible, and Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope. But that’s not all. You will also find yourself grinding your PvP rank back and running Mythic+ dungeons to get the Keystone Master and Hero achievements.

Open-world events are getting a quick update, too, and you can reap new rewards from them. Although Blizzard didn’t specify it, I presume that means events like Dreamsurge, Time Rifts, and Siege on Dragonbane will have better rewards you can collect.