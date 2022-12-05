Throughout its history, World of Warcraft has scattered rare elite mobs across its various continents and zones to test players’ might and grant them massive rewards. Dragonflight is no different: the expansion boasts six rare elite mobs in the Waking Shores alone that players can square off against.

The Battlehorn Pyrhus is a particularly difficult creature to overcome, but one that grants massive rewards to its slayers. The mob is the subject of five separate quests, two main storyline quests such as “Forging the Answer” and “Greatest of Threats,” as well as two weekly and two rare elite World Quests.

Whether you’re looking to complete any of the respective quests tied to the Battlehorn Pyrhus or trying to take down all the special mobs in the Waking Shores, the Battlehorn Pyrhus can be challenging to track down. This is everything you need to know about finding the Battlehorn Pyrhus in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

Where to find Battlehorn Pyrhus in WoW Dragonflight

The Battlehorn Pyrhus can be found in the Obsidian Citadel, a hulking structure located to the southwest in the Waking Shores. This region is filled with hostile mobs that players will have to battle through to reach the rare elite mob. Below are the Battlehorn Pyrhus’ exact location and coordinates.

28.98 59.07 The Waking Shores, Obsidian Citadel

Both traversing through the Obsidian Citadel and facing off against the Battlehorn Pyrhus alone can be extremely difficult if you’re not properly equipped, so going with a group may be your best bet to take down the mob. The mob has 36 total known drops, ranging from high-item-level armor to unique dragonrider customizations. The full list can be seen here.

After the Battlehorn Pyrhus is slain, the corpse is also skinable and can grant players both Resilient Leather and the rarer Dense Hide reagents. Though the Battlehorn Pyrhus may be tough to track down, the potential rewards are well worth the effort.