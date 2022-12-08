What are super rares in WoW Dragonflight?

World of Warcraft Dragonflight has introduced the newest region for players to explore, the Dragon Isles. The various new zones introduced in Blizzard’s latest expansion hold countless quests, items, and other collectibles. On the forefront of many players’ minds, however, is gearing up and finding the best possible equipment for their characters.

One of the best ways to gear up is by finding and locating super rare mobs which are scattered across the four currently available zones. Super rares are items dropped by powerful, challenging mobs who are typically elites. While these monsters can be difficult to slay, the challenge is certainly worth it as they drop anywhere from item level 350 to 385 loot.

While there are a finite number of these mobs found across the Dragon Isles, those who want to gear up as fast as possible should look to start seeking them out. Here is everything to know about super rares in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

All super rare drops in WoW Dragonflight

Currently, players have found 12 super rare mobs which drop powerful gear. While there still may be some hidden across the Dragon Isles yet to be discovered, Blizzard will also likely add more as the expansion progresses in its lifecycle. Here are all the super rare mobs.

The Waking Shores

Rohzor Forgesmash – /way 25.0, 61.6

Turboris – /way 33.6, 55.6

Battlehorn Pyrhus – /way 28.6, 58.8

Cauldronbearer Blakor – /way 30.6, 56.2

Char – /way 30.8, 51.6

Captain Lancer – /way 26.8, 76.0

Enkine the Voracious – /way 21.60, 64.78 (summoned mob)

The Azure Span

Gnarls – /way 14.0, 37.6

Blisterhide – /way 14.0, 30.8

High Shaman Rotknuckle – /way 16.2, 33.6

Snarglebone – /way 11.0, 32.6

Thaldraszus

Ancient Protector – /way 59.1, 58.7 (summoned mob)

Each of these mobs has the chance to drop extremely useful and powerful gear. Before jumping into mythic dungeons and raids, it may be prudent for players to grind out these mobs in order to find some improved pieces.