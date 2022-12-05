Where to find Ancient Protector in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight has brought swaths of new content to Blizzard Entertainment’s long-running, beloved MMO, including dungeons, raids, zones, and countless collectibles. One quest commonly undertaken by players involves squaring off against the Ancient Protector in Thaldraszus.

The Ancient Protector is the objective of two quests in Dragonflight, the first called “Ancient Protector” and the other being a Rare Elite World Quest dubbed “Reclaiming the Hold.” The exact location of the Ancient Protector may be difficult for most players to find, given that she’s a mob that needs to be summoned and requires several materials to complete the summoning.

Related: How to complete Counting Argali quest in WoW Dragonflight

If you are stuck trying to find the Ancient Protector for either quest, look no further. This is everything you need to know about finding and eliminating the Ancient Protector in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

Ancient Protector location in WoW Dragonflight

To spawn the Ancient Protector, players must first collect five Unstable Matrix Cores which drop from the Titan Defense Matrix mobs in Tyrhold, Thaldraszus. Players should not have to worry about grinding for the items too hard, since the summoning component has a 100-percent drop rate for all party members. After collecting five, they will combine into an Unsustainable Containment Core.

After obtaining the Unsustainable Containment Core, traverse to one for the four titanium Reactors in Tyrhold, which should be automatically marked on your map. Click on the vortex inside of each of the four reactors, and afterwards the Ancient Protector will spawn in the middle.

Related: How to get to Darkmoon Faire in WoW Dragonflight

Given that the Ancient Protector is a rare elite mob, she may give you some trouble in combat, however with a group she is easily breezed past. The Ancient Protector has eight known drops, including several dragon-riding modifications such as a unique striped pattern, a crested brow, and spiked back. The rare mob also has a lesser chance of dropping a strong polearm and the Primal Chaos crafting reagent.