How to get Scrappy Worldsnail mount in WoW Dragonflight

With the release of Dragonflight, Blizzard Entertainment shipped tons of new mounts that can be collected by completing quests, killing rare mobs, and finishing lengthy achievements. Generally speaking, World of Warcraft players absolutely love rare mounts that take months of grinding before they can get their hands on them. But, they also love common mounts that are super easy and fast to pick up.

Scrappy Worldsnail is one of those mounts you can pick up while leveling. Of course, there’s a whole set of requirements and materials you’ll need to have before it joins your vast mount collection.

Here’s how to get Scrappy Worldsnail mount and have it in your collection.

Before you start

Before you can venture on a quest to obtain your own Scrappy Worldsnail, you’ll need to complete the side quest chain in the Waking Shores called Shadow of His Wings. The chain starts with A Cultist’s Misgivings quest and it’s located at coordinates 39.45 48.33. After completing that quest, you’ll need to complete the following quests: Punching Up, Under Lock and Key, and The Shadow of His Wings. After you complete the chain, you can start collecting Magmotes.

Step one: Become a Worldbreaker

To become a Worldbreaker, you’ll first need to get Worldbreaker Membership. This starts by turning in Restored Obsidian Key to Igys the Believer and getting Twilight Cache, which has a chance to have Worldbreaker Membership. Stay mindful of the contents of your bags because If you already have one Membership in your bag, you can’t get another.

After you finally get the item, you can activate and get the temporary membership and title Worldbreaker. Bear in mind that you mustn’t die during the time of your membership because otherwise, you’ll lose the title and membership. When you’re holding the title and membership, you’ll go on a hunt for Magmotes. In case you die, you can get membership from Dealer Vexil for 20 Magmotes.

Step two: Farming Magmotes

The next task on your agenda is to farm up Magmotes. Currently, you can get them in three different ways. First, you can get anywhere from three to six Magmotes by turning in Restored Obsidian Key to Igys the Believer. You can also obtain 25 Magmotes from the Same as the Old Boss weekly from Doventhal the Chosen. Lastly, you can kill mobs in Obsidian Citadel and they can drop up to three Magmotes. In total, you’ll need to have 1000 Magmotes.

Step three: Get the mount

After you’ve finally collected 1000 Magmotes, go back to the Worldbreakers cave, purchase Slumbering Worldsnail Shell from Dealer Vexil, and use the item once it is in your bags.