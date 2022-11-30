All mounts added in Dragonflight and how to get them

All Dragonflight mounts, explained.

Every World of Warcraft expansion brings a plethora of new content, items, and various collectibles to Blizzard’s long-running MMO. Mounts are undeniably one of the franchise’s most prestigious status symbols, acquired simply through merchant transactions or from completing the expansion’s most difficult content.

WoW Dragonflight, much like its predecessors, is bringing a new set of ridable companions. At launch, there will be 40 mounts available to unlock through various means, with likely more set to be added to the expansion later in its life cycle.

From racial mounts to renown rewards, these are all the mounts added in Dragonflight and how to unlock them.

All WoW Dragonflight Mounts and how to get them

Dragonflight introduces a staggering 40 mounts to the game, all unlockable through various means. Given that the title has only recently been released, not all mounts have confirmed means of unlocking them, leaving some still up to mystery (for the time being).

MountTypeNote
Otterwordly Ottuk CarrierAchievementReward for ‘Thanks for the Carry’ Achivement
Telix the StormhornIn-Game ShopPurchasable through the 12-month WoW subscription bundle
Gargantuan GrrlocIn-Game ShopPurchasable through the 12-month WoW subscription bundle
Bronze VorquinRacialRacial mount for Dracthyr purchasable for 40 gold
Crimson VorquinRacialRacial mount for Dracthyr purchasable for 40 gold
Obsidian VorquinRacialRacial mount for Dracthyr purchasable for 40 gold
Sapphire VorquinRacialRacial mount for Dracthyr purchasable for 40 gold
Armored Vorquin LeystriderRacialRacial mount for Dracthyr purchasable for 80 gold
Guardian VorquinRacialRacial mount for Dracthyr purchasable for 80 gold
Swift Armored VorquinRacialRacial mount for Dracthyr purchasable for 80 gold
Majestic Armored VorquinRacialRacial mount for Dracthyr purchasable for 80 gold
Renewed Proto-DrakeLevelingQuest Reward for ‘Dragonriding!’ in the Waking Shore
Windborne VelocidrakeLevelingQuest Reward for ‘Shady Sanctuary!’ in Ohn’ahran
Highland DrakeLevelingQuest Reward for ‘Calling the Blue Dragons’ in Azure Span
Cliffside WylderdrakeLevelingQuest Reward for ‘Back to the Future’ in Thaldraszus
Hailstorm ArmoredonMythic+ Reward for ‘Dragonflight Keystone Master: Season One’ Achievement
Crimson Gladiator’s DrakePvPReward for ‘Gladiator: Dragonflight Season 1’ Achievement
Vicious SabertoothPvPDragonflight Season 1 PvP Mount for Alliance
Vicious SabertoothPvPDragonflight Season 1 PvP Mount for Horde
Brown Scouting OttukRenownUnlocked for purchase after reaching 25 renown with Iskaara Tuskarr. Sold by Tatto for 750 Dragon Isles Supplies, two Aquatic Maws, and two Mastodon Tusks.
Yellow Scouting OttukRenownUnlocked for purchase after reaching 25 renown with Iskaara Tuskarr. Sold by Tatto for 750 Dragon Isles Supplies, two Aquatic Maws, and two Mastodon Tusks.
Brown War OttukRenownUnlocked for purchase after reaching 30 renown with Iskaara Tuskarr. Sold by Tatto for 1,000 Dragon Isles Supplies, five Aquatic Maws, and five Mastodon Tusks.
Yellow War OttukRenownUnlocked for purchase after reaching 30 renown with Iskaara Tuskarr. Sold by Tatto for 1,000 Dragon Isles Supplies, five Aquatic Maws, and five Mastodon Tusks.
Azure SkitterflyRenownUnlocked for purchase after reaching 25 renown with Dragonscale Expedition. Sold by Granpap Whiskers for 750 Dragon Isles Supplies, five Iridescent Plume, and 20 contoured fowlfeathers.
Tamed SkitterflyRenownUnlocked for purchase after reaching 25 renown with Dragonscale Expedition. Sold by Granpap Whiskers for 750 Dragon Isles Supplies, five Iridescent Plume, and 20 contoured fowlfeathers.
Verdant SkitterflyDropUnlocked for possible drop after reaching 25 renown with Dragonscale Expedition. Rare drop from the Expedition Scout’s Pack.
Zenet HatchlingDropAvailable from Zenet Avis, hatches into mount seven days after acquiring.
Reins of the Liberated SlyvernDropDrop from Breezebiter
Loyal MagmammothReputationComplete the ‘Grand Theft Mammoth’ Quest after reaching max reputation with Sabellian and Wrathion.
Plainswalker BearerEventReward after completing your first week’s Grand Hunt, inside Grand Hunt Spoils.
Stormhide SalamantherRenownUnlockable after reaching renown nine with the Maruuk Centaur.
Lizi’s ReinsRenownUnlockable after reaching renown nine with the Maruuk Centaur.
Iskaar Trader’s OttukRaidRequires Terros’s Captive Core and Eye of the Vengeful Hurricane from raid drops, mount sold by Tattukiaka.
Raging MagmammothAchievementReward for ‘Glory of the Vault Raider’
Ivory Trader’s OttukDungeonRequires Thunderous Downburst Ring, Unstable Arcane Loop, and Platinum Star Band from dungeon drops, sold by Tattukiaka.
ShellackDungeonReward from ‘Glory of the Dragonflight Hero’ Achievement.
OttoUnknown
MagmashellUnknown
Divine Kiss of Ohn’ahraRenownUnlockable after reaching renown nine with Maruuk Centaur.