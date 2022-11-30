All mounts added in Dragonflight and how to get them

Every World of Warcraft expansion brings a plethora of new content, items, and various collectibles to Blizzard’s long-running MMO. Mounts are undeniably one of the franchise’s most prestigious status symbols, acquired simply through merchant transactions or from completing the expansion’s most difficult content.
WoW Dragonflight, much like its predecessors, is bringing a new set of ridable companions. At launch, there will be 40 mounts available to unlock through various means, with likely more set to be added to the expansion later in its life cycle.
From racial mounts to renown rewards, these are all the mounts added in Dragonflight and how to unlock them.
All WoW Dragonflight Mounts and how to get them
Dragonflight introduces a staggering 40 mounts to the game, all unlockable through various means. Given that the title has only recently been released, not all mounts have confirmed means of unlocking them, leaving some still up to mystery (for the time being).
|Mount
|Type
|Note
|Otterwordly Ottuk Carrier
|Achievement
|Reward for ‘Thanks for the Carry’ Achivement
|Telix the Stormhorn
|In-Game Shop
|Purchasable through the 12-month WoW subscription bundle
|Gargantuan Grrloc
|In-Game Shop
|Purchasable through the 12-month WoW subscription bundle
|Bronze Vorquin
|Racial
|Racial mount for Dracthyr purchasable for 40 gold
|Crimson Vorquin
|Racial
|Racial mount for Dracthyr purchasable for 40 gold
|Obsidian Vorquin
|Racial
|Racial mount for Dracthyr purchasable for 40 gold
|Sapphire Vorquin
|Racial
|Racial mount for Dracthyr purchasable for 40 gold
|Armored Vorquin Leystrider
|Racial
|Racial mount for Dracthyr purchasable for 80 gold
|Guardian Vorquin
|Racial
|Racial mount for Dracthyr purchasable for 80 gold
|Swift Armored Vorquin
|Racial
|Racial mount for Dracthyr purchasable for 80 gold
|Majestic Armored Vorquin
|Racial
|Racial mount for Dracthyr purchasable for 80 gold
|Renewed Proto-Drake
|Leveling
|Quest Reward for ‘Dragonriding!’ in the Waking Shore
|Windborne Velocidrake
|Leveling
|Quest Reward for ‘Shady Sanctuary!’ in Ohn’ahran
|Highland Drake
|Leveling
|Quest Reward for ‘Calling the Blue Dragons’ in Azure Span
|Cliffside Wylderdrake
|Leveling
|Quest Reward for ‘Back to the Future’ in Thaldraszus
|Hailstorm Armoredon
|Mythic+
|Reward for ‘Dragonflight Keystone Master: Season One’ Achievement
|Crimson Gladiator’s Drake
|PvP
|Reward for ‘Gladiator: Dragonflight Season 1’ Achievement
|Vicious Sabertooth
|PvP
|Dragonflight Season 1 PvP Mount for Alliance
|Vicious Sabertooth
|PvP
|Dragonflight Season 1 PvP Mount for Horde
|Brown Scouting Ottuk
|Renown
|Unlocked for purchase after reaching 25 renown with Iskaara Tuskarr. Sold by Tatto for 750 Dragon Isles Supplies, two Aquatic Maws, and two Mastodon Tusks.
|Yellow Scouting Ottuk
|Renown
|Unlocked for purchase after reaching 25 renown with Iskaara Tuskarr. Sold by Tatto for 750 Dragon Isles Supplies, two Aquatic Maws, and two Mastodon Tusks.
|Brown War Ottuk
|Renown
|Unlocked for purchase after reaching 30 renown with Iskaara Tuskarr. Sold by Tatto for 1,000 Dragon Isles Supplies, five Aquatic Maws, and five Mastodon Tusks.
|Yellow War Ottuk
|Renown
|Unlocked for purchase after reaching 30 renown with Iskaara Tuskarr. Sold by Tatto for 1,000 Dragon Isles Supplies, five Aquatic Maws, and five Mastodon Tusks.
|Azure Skitterfly
|Renown
|Unlocked for purchase after reaching 25 renown with Dragonscale Expedition. Sold by Granpap Whiskers for 750 Dragon Isles Supplies, five Iridescent Plume, and 20 contoured fowlfeathers.
|Tamed Skitterfly
|Renown
|Unlocked for purchase after reaching 25 renown with Dragonscale Expedition. Sold by Granpap Whiskers for 750 Dragon Isles Supplies, five Iridescent Plume, and 20 contoured fowlfeathers.
|Verdant Skitterfly
|Drop
|Unlocked for possible drop after reaching 25 renown with Dragonscale Expedition. Rare drop from the Expedition Scout’s Pack.
|Zenet Hatchling
|Drop
|Available from Zenet Avis, hatches into mount seven days after acquiring.
|Reins of the Liberated Slyvern
|Drop
|Drop from Breezebiter
|Loyal Magmammoth
|Reputation
|Complete the ‘Grand Theft Mammoth’ Quest after reaching max reputation with Sabellian and Wrathion.
|Plainswalker Bearer
|Event
|Reward after completing your first week’s Grand Hunt, inside Grand Hunt Spoils.
|Stormhide Salamanther
|Renown
|Unlockable after reaching renown nine with the Maruuk Centaur.
|Lizi’s Reins
|Renown
|Unlockable after reaching renown nine with the Maruuk Centaur.
|Iskaar Trader’s Ottuk
|Raid
|Requires Terros’s Captive Core and Eye of the Vengeful Hurricane from raid drops, mount sold by Tattukiaka.
|Raging Magmammoth
|Achievement
|Reward for ‘Glory of the Vault Raider’
|Ivory Trader’s Ottuk
|Dungeon
|Requires Thunderous Downburst Ring, Unstable Arcane Loop, and Platinum Star Band from dungeon drops, sold by Tattukiaka.
|Shellack
|Dungeon
|Reward from ‘Glory of the Dragonflight Hero’ Achievement.
|Otto
|Unknown
|Magmashell
|Unknown
|Divine Kiss of Ohn’ahra
|Renown
|Unlockable after reaching renown nine with Maruuk Centaur.