All mounts added in Dragonflight and how to get them

Every World of Warcraft expansion brings a plethora of new content, items, and various collectibles to Blizzard’s long-running MMO. Mounts are undeniably one of the franchise’s most prestigious status symbols, acquired simply through merchant transactions or from completing the expansion’s most difficult content.

WoW Dragonflight, much like its predecessors, is bringing a new set of ridable companions. At launch, there will be 40 mounts available to unlock through various means, with likely more set to be added to the expansion later in its life cycle.

From racial mounts to renown rewards, these are all the mounts added in Dragonflight and how to unlock them.

All WoW Dragonflight Mounts and how to get them

Dragonflight introduces a staggering 40 mounts to the game, all unlockable through various means. Given that the title has only recently been released, not all mounts have confirmed means of unlocking them, leaving some still up to mystery (for the time being).