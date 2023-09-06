How to get the Renewed Magmammoth mount in WoW Dragonflight

In World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1.7, the open-world event Dreamsurge is the place to be if you want catch-up gear, transmogs, and the Renewed Magmammoth mount.

The Renewed Magmammoth mount is a ground mount akin to Loyal Magmammoth, Raging Magmammoth, and Subterranean Magmammoth—but it’s amber. This mount is tied to the Dreamsurge events, and the process of obtaining it is quite straightforward, although it will take you some time before you can add it to your collection.

Here’s how you can get the Renewed Magmammoth mount in Dragonflight.

How do you get the Renewed Magmammoth mount in WoW Dragonflight?

Getting the Renewed Magmammoth mount in Dragonflight is quite easy and all you need is 20 Charred Elemental Remains. After you get these, just click on the items in your bag to combine them, and you’ll get your mount.

Charred Elemental Remains can drop from the Flame Liutenants, final Dreamsurge event bosses.

You’ll need to defeat 20 Flame Lieutenants to get the necessary reagents for the Renewed Magmammoth mount. These mobs have a 100 percent chance to drop it.

Just look at this bad boy. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

It’s important to note that this item is binds-when-picked-up and you can’t mail it between your alts. To avoid wasting time, I advise you to farm Dreamsurge events on a single character, before you move on to your next character.

I recommend you don’t farm these on their own and instead pick up the Dreamsurge quests from Hamuul Runetotem and kill two birds with one stone. While these quests don’t award you any Charred Elemental Remains, you can get Dreamsurge Coalescence and Dreamsurge Chrysalis that you can use later to buy catch-up gear for your alts. Although the currencies aren’t account-wide, the gear is, so you can easily mail it between your characters.

About the author