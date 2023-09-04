How to start and complete Dreamsurge events in WoW Dragonflight

The main feature of World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1.7 is the Dreamsurge. Happening across the Dragon Isles, Dreamsurge is another open-world event that is specifically designed for you to get catch-up gear and take a sneak peek at how the Emerald Dream looks.

Each week, Dreamsurge will happen in one of four original Dragon Isles zones—The Waking Shores, Ohn’ahran Plains, Thaldraszus, and The Azure Span. Naturally, each week, you’ll get one Surging Dreams quest to start investigating what exactly is happening. This quest will award you Dreamsurge Chrysalis, Drake’s Shadowflame Crest Fragment, and Dream Shaper.

Although your mains will surely like to see the Dreamsurge events, this will be a great source of catch-up gear for your alts, especially to prepare for season three. So, here’s how you can start and complete the Dreamsurge events in Dragonflight.

Dreamsurge events in Dragonflight, explained

Dreamsurge events in Dragonflight are open-world content that happens every 30 minutes in one zone. The events will rotate every week and you can always find them happening in one of the original zones.

When the event is active, all players will get the Dreaming Winds buff that increases experience gains by 25 percent. Once it starts, your goal is to defeat the Druids of the Flame and then defeat a Flame Lieutenant.

It’s important to note that during the duration of the event, you’ll get one more buff. This buff, however, will be selected by the players participating in the previous event.

How to start the Dreamsurge event in Dragonflight

Before you start the event, talk to Hamuul Runetotem in Valdrakken at the 50.80, 57.34 coordinates. Then, travel to the zone affected by the Dreamsurge, and turn in the quest. To find the zone affected by the Dreamsure, open your map and look for a blue and green icon with a moon.

This is the icon for Dreamsurge events. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hamuul Runetotem will have two more quests for you—Shaping the Dreamsurge and Dreamsurge Investigation.

You need to find Naralex and Hamuul Runetotem to start Dreamsurge event. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Right next to the Tauren, you’ll see an NPC Naralex with a bar above his head, saying how long you’ll have to wait for the next event. If the event is not happening at the given moment, you can only vote for the next Dreamsurge buff. But, if Dreamsurge is ongoing, you can jump on your Dragonriding drake and start killing enemies.

How to complete the Dreamsurge

You need to destroy portals and kill enemies during Dreamsurge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

So, after you’ve waited it out and the event finally kicks off, you’ll have two stages you need to go through to complete it. The first step is called Birth of Flames and the second step is Smoke and Ash. So, here’s what you should do.

How to complete stage one of Dreamsurge events

This stage is quite straightforward because all you need to do is defeat enemies, destroy different objects, and kill elite mobs to fill the bar up to 100 percent. While destroying objects and killing normal mobs will award you one percent of progress, elites will be worth two percent.

So, roam around the area, defeat any unfriendly mobs in your sight and destroy different objects.

How to complete stage two of Dreamsurge events

The second stage of Dreamsurge revolves around you defeating a Flame lieutenant. There are five lieutenants in total and any of them can spawn. Here’s the list of lieutenants:

Allied Cinderrager

Ashbound Captain

Flamebound Lieutenant

Flamewing Ascendant

Molten General

Defeat the lieutenant and close the Dreamsurge portal.

About the author