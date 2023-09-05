How to get Dreamsurge Coalescence in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight patch 10.1.7 mostly focuses on gearing up for season three. The biggest selling point of 10.1.7 isn’t class balance, but catch-up gear from Dreamsurge events. Naturally, these events come with their own currencies, one of which is Dreamsurge Coalescence.

Dreamsurge Coalescence is a Dreamsurge event currency, alongside Dreamsurge Chrysalis, that you can use to purchase item level 402 catch-up gear, the Duskwing Ohuna mount, toys, and pets. Additionally, the Shaping the Dreamsurge quest tasks you with collecting 100 Dreamsurge Coalescence, and awards you with a sweet Dreamsurge Chrysalis that you can trade for upgradeable item level 415 gear.

So, here’s how you can bring your alts up to speed and get your hands on that lucrative Dreamsurge Coalescence to upgrade your gear.

Dreamsurge Coalescence in Dragonflight, explained

Dreamsurge Coalescence is an in-bag currency tied to the Dreamsurge events happening in the four original zones of the Dragon Isles. Although you can spend it on mounts, toys, and pets, you’ll mainly use it to buy catch-up gear for your alts. The catch-up gear is item level 402 and it’s upgradeable up to level 424. It’s important to note that this currency is soulbound and not account-wide, meaning you’ll have to farm it on all your characters.

How to get Dreamsurge Coalescence in Dragonflight

To get Dreamsurge Coalescence in Dragonflight, you need to participate in Dreamsurge events and complete different activities. Here’s a list of activities that reward Dreamsurge Coalescence:

Completing a world quest: 10

Defeating elites: Zero or one

Flying through Dreamsurge motes: One to five

Looting Dreaming Growths: One

Defeating Flame Lieutenants: 25

Defeating Empowered Rares: 25

Closing a solo Waking Dream portal: 25

After you’ve gathered at least 100 Dreamsurge Coalescence, talk to Celestine of the Harvest, who you’ll find chilling near Naralex and Archdruid Hamuul Runetotem in a zone affected by Dreamsurge. The affected zone changes every week, and you can recognize it by looking for the blue and green icon with a moon. Celestine of the Harvest offers account-bound item level 402 gear, so you can freely mail it to your alts.

