In World of Warcraft Dragonflight, there are so many different currencies you need—Shadowflame Crests, Paracausal Flakes, Timwarped Bagdges, and more. In Patch 10.1.7, there will be more currencies, but Dreamsurge Chrysalis is the most important one.

Dreamsurge Chrysalis is a special currency tied to Patch 10.1.7 that you can use to purchase catch-up gear from Archdruid Hamuul Runetotem. The gear is 415 item level and all the pieces can be upgraded. The only downside of this is that Dreamsurge Chrysalis are soulbound and you can’t really mail them from alt to alt. Still, it’s a great way to gear up all your characters that are behind the curve.

Here’s everything you need to know about Dreamsurge Chrysalis, including what are they and how to get them.

Dreamsurge Chrysalis in WoW Dragonflight, explained

Dreamsurge Chrysalis in Dragonflight is a bind-when-picked-up currency that is used to purchase catch-up gear in Patch 10.1.7. This currency is tied to the Dreamsurge events. With this, you can buy Veteran gear that’s 415 item level and can be upgraded. Each piece of gear will cost you one Dreamsurge Chrysalis and can be bought from Archdruid Hamuul Runetotem.

Normally, you find this NPC in one of four original Dragonflight zones, depending on where is the Dreamsurge event active. This changes every week, so while the Tauren might be in Thaldraszus one week, he’ll be in the Azure Span the other week.

How to get Dreamsurge Chrysalis in WoW Dragonflight

Archdruid Hamuul Runetotem will exchange Dreamsurge Chrysalis for gear. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dreamsurge Chrysalis only comes from one source—weekly Shaping the Dreamsurge quest from Hamuul Runetotem. Unfortunately, this can’t drop from rares or any other quests, and you have to get your catch-up gear pieces one by one. This quest, however, isn’t account-wide and you can complete it on all your characters. One Dreamsurge Chrysalis equals one piece of gear from Hamuul Runetotem.

Remember, you can find this NPC in a zone where the Dreamsurge event is active, and you can recognize that by looking for a blue and green icon with a moon on your map.

Luckily, Hamuul will have one more quest for you—Dreamsurge Investigation. This will reward you with Crate of Dream Abound Armor which contains one 402 item level piece tied to your account.

Before you buy yourself one piece of gear with Dreamsurge Chrysalis, complete the Dreamsurge Investigation quest first and open the chest, just to avoid buying the item for the same slot.

