How to get Charred Elemental Remains in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight patch 10.1.7 is all about Dreamsurge events: Special open-world content designed to bring you and your alts up to speed just in time for the next season. The event offers hefty rewards, but the most sought-after will be the Charred Elemental Remains needed for the Renewed Magmammoth mount.

It’s quite simple—you need 20 Charred Elemental Remains, and once you obtain all of them, simply use the item and you’ll get your precious mount. But, of course, the remains are difficult to stumble upon, and you’ll have to venture deep into the Dreamsurge events to get them.

Here’s how to find Charred Elemental Remains in Dragonflight.

How to get Charred Elemental Remains in Dragonflight

Charred Elemental Remains drop from only one source in Dragonflight—Druid of the Flame lieutenant bosses at the end of the Dreamsurge events. Five different lieutenants can spawn after you clear the area—Allied Cinderrager, Ashbound Captain, Flamebound Lieutenant, Flamewing Ascendant, or Molten General.

It doesn’t matter which lieutenant spawns for you, because all of them have a 100 percent chance to drop Charred Elemental Remains. Remember, you need 20 before you can combine them and create the Renewed Magmammoth mount.

The mount is a regular ground mount that increases your movement speed by 100 percent. That said, what makes Renewed Magmammoth so special is that it’s visually similar to Loyal Magmammoth, Raging Magmammoth, and Subterranean Magmammoth, but with a yellow, orange, and amber color.

To get the Renewed Magmammoth mount, you need to complete Dreamsurge events at least 20 times. There’s no way to rush through: The events are short and simple, but the endeavor will probably take you a while, as Dreamsurge events occur every 30 minutes.

