How to get Magmashell secret mount in WoW Dragonflight | Magmashell location

World of Warcraft Dragonflight has introduced tons of new content to Blizzard’s decade-plus-old MMO, including new zones, new raids, and countless collectibles. Mounts have always acted as status symbols in World of Warcraft, with the rarest steeds often being the most difficult to obtain. Like all the expansions before it, Dragonflight has introduced a plethora of new mount options for players to unlock either through purchase or achievements.

Image via WoWHead

One of the rarest and most difficult mounts to achieve yet comes by way of the Magmashell, a fiery snail-like mount. This mount is not obtainable through purchase, achievements, or any simple mob drop. Instead, there’s a multi-step process to acquire the oversized snail.

If you’re hoping to add the Magmashell to your collection of mounts, look no further. Here’s everything you need to know to get this secret mount in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

How to get the Magmashell secret mount

The first step in obtaining the mount is to obtain an Empty Magma Shell. This item is a rare drop that only comes from mobs found across the magma river that runs just south of the Obsidian Sanctum in the Waking Shores.

Image via Dot Esports

Since the Empty Magma Shell is a rare drop, it may take some grinding to collect it in the wild. Players can also purchase it from the Auction House should any other players be willing to sell it. Given its rarity, however, it could cost up to 10,000 gold.

After acquiring the Empty Magma Shell, players must take the item to the Empowered Snail, which is located in the northeastern portion of the Waking Shores. This NPC is found under a lava pool. Players can find the exact location of the Empowered Snail by typing /way 71.2, 25.4. This mob disappears each time it is interacted with, so players may have to wait until the NPC respawns.

Once the NPC is found, all players must do is interact with the Empowered Snail to begin a 16-second channel and have enough health to absorb the lava damage. Once your channeling process is completed, players will see that the Magmashell mount has been added to their collection.