How to get the Gooey Snailemental mount in WoW: Dragonflight

The Gooey Snailemental is a secret mount recently added to World of Warcraft: Dragonflight with the launch of Patch 10.0.7. The mount can be acquired by grinding a routinely occurring event in the game’s newest zone, the Forbidden Reach.

Although getting the Gooey Snailemental is relatively straightforward, the mount does require a time investment. You’ll have to keep a close eye on the clock whenever you’re in the zone since the event that’s required to farm the mount spawns on a fixed rotation.

Here’s how to spend your time on the Forbidden Reach efficiently and eventually get the Gooey Snailemental for yourself.

How to earn the Gooey Snailemental from the Froststone Vault

The Gooey Snailemental is earned after completing the Forbidden Reach’s Primal Storm event at the Froststone Vault (coordinates [60, 40]) approximately a dozen times. Some players will have more luck than others, but the minimum number of times you’ll have to complete the event is 10.

The Primal Storm event at Froststone Vault occurs at a set time every other hour. U.S. realms will be able to farm the event on odd hours (1pm, 3pm, etc.), while EU realms will see it spawn on even hours (2pm, 4pm, etc.).

Each time you complete the event at Froststone Vault, you’ll be rewarded with anywhere between one and five “Leftover Elemental Slime,” which can be used to create the Gooey Snailemental. Once you have 50 Leftover Elemental Slime, right-click the item in your bag, and shortly after, you’ll have added the Gooey Snailemental to your mount collection.

There are four possible Primal Storm events that can occur at Froststone Vault, one for each of WoW’s four elements: Air, Earth, Fire, and Water. While the active element in the Primal Storm does not have any effect on how many Leftover Elemental Slimes you will be rewarded with, you’ll likely end up completing all four Primal Storms during your grind. Completing the four types of Primal Storms at Froststone Vault is necessary for the achievement “Under the Weather.”

