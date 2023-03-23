How to find Warden Entrix on the Forbidden Reach in WoW: Dragonflight

The launch of the Forbidden Reach in Patch 10.0.7 has introduced plenty of rare enemies for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight players to hunt down and defeat. The new zone is filled with rare elite mobs across its vast entirety and among them is Warden Entrix, an elite drakonid who may just be the toughest-to-locate rare enemy on the entire island.

To find Warden Entrix, you’ll have to head to a subzone underneath the Forbidden Reach and fight your way through hordes of elite enemies. Here’s where to find Warden Entrix.

Finding Warden Entrix, explained

Head to the subzone in the Fordbidden Reach known as the War Creche and make your way through the entirety of the area. The War Creche can be found at coordinates [52, 59] in the Forbidden Reach, near the “Old Weyrn Grounds.”

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Keep in mind that the War Creche is littered with elite mobs standing guard throughout its many corridors, so you may want to bring a few friends with you (or find a group in the group finder) to make the experience smoother. If Warden Entrix has spawned and his marker is on the map, many players will flock to the War Creche, so be sure to arrive there with them (or after them) to make the process of culling the guards standing before the Warden much easier.

Related: How to upgrade Primordial Stones in WoW Dragonflight

When you’re inside the War Creche subzone, you’ll want to head to a blue teleporter pad on an elevated balcony at coordinates [47,47] inside the War Creche. Take the teleporter to get to the upper level of the area (you can’t be in combat when doing so), and after a straight run through the remainder of the subzone’s corridors, you’ll find Warden Entrix posted up at the very back-end of the War Creche.