Primordial Stones are a new system added in Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7 that goes hand-in-hand with a new ring—Onyx Annulet. Obtained in the Zskera Vaults, both Onyx Annulet and Primordial Stones are designed as a catch-up system to help players that didn’t have much time on their hands to play the game and get their AOTC and Keystone Master achievements.

When you first get your hands on the ring and Primordial Stones, they will be 405 and 411 item levels, respectively. But, if you use certain reagents and ask your designated Jewelcrafter to upgrade the stones, you can get them up to level 418 with a first upgrade and up to level 424 with the second upgrade.

If Onyx Annulet paired with Primordial Stones is an upgrade for you and you can put them to good use in your future Mythic+ and raid runs, here’s how you can upgrade Primordial Stones to higher item levels.

How to upgrade Primordial Stones in WoW Dragonflight

Once you get Onyx Annulet and socket it with Primordial Stones, you can upgrade it with a special Jewelcrafting recipe. The recipe from profession-related rare Amephyst that can be summoned by using the Crystal Tuning Fork. To learn this recipe, you need to have at least 50 points in Dragon Isles Jewelcrafting. The item that you’ll use to upgrade your Primordial Stones is called Unstable Elementium.

If you, on the other hand, have your Jewelcrafter, you don’t have to worry about that and you can just provide the necessary reagents:

One Unstable Elementium

10 Dormant Primoridal Fragments

25 Silken Gemdust

While Silken Gemdust can be bought from auction house, you can get Dormant Primordial Fragments by breaking down Primordial Stones at the Blacksmithing Anvil. Each broken-down Primordial Stone will give you six fragments. You can also find them in the Zskera Vaults, if you’re lucky.

The first upgrade will increase the item level of your Primordial Stones to 418 item level, and the second one will increase it up to 424 item level.

Bear in mind that item level of your Onyx Annulet will primarily be based upon the item level of your Primordial Stones so it will be extremely important to upgrade them as soon as possible.