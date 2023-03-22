How to get Unstable Elementium in WoW Dragonflight

It’s time for World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7, and players’ boots have already hit the ground to complete Trials and defeat rare bosses.

Considering getting an Onyx Annulet will be a priority, WoW players will first need to unlock the Zskera Vaults where they’ll also find Primordial Stones. Acquiring an Onyx Annulet will only mark the beginning of a journey, however, since players will need to upgrade it with sockets.

Primordial Stones can be socketed into Onyx Annulets, and they can be leveled up with Unstable Elementiums. Upgrading your Primordial Stones will result in an increased item level in the process, making Unstable Elementiums an important piece of the puzzle.

How do you get Unstable Elementium in WoW Dragonflight

The main source of Unstable Elementium is Jewelcrafting in WoW Dragonflight.

Jewelcrafters can craft Unstable Elementium for 10 Dormant Primordial Fragments and 25 Silken Gemdust.

WoW players can alternatively place Crafting Orders to get Unstable Elementiums.

Players can get Primordial Fragments in WoW Dragonflight by breaking down Primordial Stones.

All the Primordial Stones come with unique buffs that make them useful for certain cases and classes. While some stones can be at the bottom of the barrel for specific classes, they can be best-in-slot for others. Before committing your Unstable Elementiums to upgrade a Primordial Stone, you should ensure that it’s one of the better ones for your class, so you can avoid wasting resources.

In addition to finding Primordial Stones in the wild, players can exchange six Dormant Primordial Fragments for new ones from Researcher Imareth.