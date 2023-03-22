World of Warcraft Dragonflight players have plenty of new activities to keep them busy with the arrival of Patch 10.0.7.

The update brings a fresh area called the Forbidden Reach, which was previously open for Dracthyr Evokers. Now it’s open for everyone, and it has plenty in store to keep players occupied before the arrival of WoW Dragonflight Season 2.

One of the main new zones is Zskera Vaults, which has four different floors. In every each of them, there are multiple rooms with precious loot, which players will more than likely want to get. They will also be able to find Onyx Annulet, a pivotal item introduced with Patch 10.0.7, which is crucial for updating their characters.

Onyx Annulet has three socket slots for Primordial Stones. There are dozens of different of them, with each one giving players a new ability, raising a certain stat, and more. Moreover, they can be upgraded as players progress through the zone.

What Dormant Primordial Fragment is used for in WoW Dragonflight

To upgrade Primordial Stones players will need Unstable Elementium, which is craftable with the use of Dormant Primordial Fragment and Silken Gemdust.

Besides, Dormant Primordial Stones are needed to purchase Condensed Magic from Researcher Imareth at Morqut Village. The NPC will trade 10 Dormant Primordial Fragments for one Condensed Magic. The latter is used to create Primordial Stone from the element that you’re specifically looking for.

Many players have been confused about the ways to obtain Dormant Primordial Fragments, but it’s much easier than they expect.

How to get Dormant Primordial Fragment in WoW Dragonflight

To claim Dormant Primordial Fragments, players simply need to break down Primordial Stones with the blacksmithing anvil. By breaking down one of the Stones, they will receive six fragments.

Dormant Primordial Fragments can also be found in Zskera Vaults room. So if a player is in huge need of them, they need to put more time into getting Zskera Vaults keys and exploring the zone.