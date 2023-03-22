Locations of all rare bosses in the Forbidden Reach in WoW Dragonflight

The Forbidden Reach is just teeming with secrets waiting to be discovered. The Zskera Vaults, the treasure chests, the Primordial Stones, and, of course, the rare bosses scattered around the zone who are more than ready to take you on.

In the Forbidden Reach, you’ll find two types of rare bosses—regular bosses and profession-related bosses. While regular bosses independently spawn across the recently-opened zone, the profession-related bosses can only be summoned by a specific profession wielder that is using a certain profession-created item, Artisan Curios. Artisan Curios can drop from killing rares as well as regular mobs in the Forbidden Reach and each profession has one item that can be used for summoning a rare boss.

If you want to start your hunt on all rare bosses as early as possible, here’s the list of all locations of rare bosses in the Forbidden Reach.

Locations of regular rare bosses in the Forbidden Reach in WoW Dragonflight

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

As we already mentioned, regular rare bosses will spawn across the Forbidden Reach without any necessary interactions so you can just hop on your Dragonriding drake and kill the rare if you see it spawned on your map.

/way #2151 42.7 60.9 Bonesifter Marwak

/way #2151 37.0 31.8 Duzalgor

/way #2151 26.7 41.4 Gahz’raxes

/way #2151 44.7 79.1 Galakhad

/way #2151 43.7 90.7 Grugoth the Hullcrusher

/way #2151 41.3 14.3 Ishyra

/way #2151 61.2 58.1 Lady Shaz’ra

/way #2151 69.3 46.2 Mad-Eye Carrey

/way #2151 36.7 11.8 Ookbeard

/way #2151 46.7 19.2 Reisa the Drowned

/way #2151 72.8 67.5 Veltrax

/way #2151 74.4 54.6 Volcanakk

/way #2151 59.1 49.7 Vraken the Hunter

/way #2151 61.8 30.0 Wyrmslayer Angvardi

/way #2151 51.9 59.7 Pyrachniss/Warden Entrix

/way #2102 51.9 59.7 Pyrachniss

/way #2102 43.0 84.5 Warden Entrix

Locations of profession-related rare bosses in the Forbidden Reach in WoW Dragonflight

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

To spawn profession-related rare bosses in the Forbidden Reach, you’ll need to take up a certain profession and craft special items called Artisan Curios. To obtain these items, you’ll need to kill mobs and rare bosses across the Forbidden Reach. Once you kill those mobs, you’ll get base items which, when combined, create an item that will be used for summoning the rare boss. Besides that, you can loot items that are not tied to your specific profession and can order the summoning item via Work Orders.

Although the components are binds-when-picked up, you can buy the completed items from the auction house. Bear in mind that you’ll need to buy recipes for Arisan Curios Trader Hag’arth in Morqut Village and they will cost you 10 Artisan’s Mettle. Profession-related rare bosses will drop profession materials and five Artisan’s Mettle for the first kill of the week. Aside from that, these rare bosses can drop Zskera Vault Key, Untapped Forbidden Knowledge, and gear tokens.

If you summon the boss, you’ll get a buff that will award you additional crafting reagents.

/way #2151 56.3 39.0 Agni Blazehoof (Alchemy)

/way #2151 80.0 58.8 Tidesmith Zarviss (Blacksmithing)

/way #2151 55.6 51.5 Luttrok (Cooking)

/way #2151 55.6 36.1 Manathema (Enchanting)

/way #2151 61.1 26.8 Fimbol (Engineering)

/way #2151 49.2 41.7 Arcantrix (Inscription)

/way #2151 28.9 57.0 Amephyst (Jewelcrafting)

/way #2151 37.1 47.1 Snarfang (Leatherworking)

/way #2151 31.1 53.4 Gareed (Tailoring)

/way #2151 23.0 67.0 Sir Pinchalot (Fishing)

/way #2151 56.4 59.1 Kangalo (Herbalism)

/way #2151 43.2 48.8 Tectonus (Mining)

/way #2151 45.0 36.5 Faunos (Skinning)