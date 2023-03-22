How to start and complete Trial of Storms in WoW Dragonflight

Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7 is finally here and the heroes of Azeroth can saddle their favorite Dragonriding mounts and head straight to the Forbidden Reach to deal with the consequences of Raszageth’s death and the freeing of her cousins. In the Forbidden Reach, you won’t run out of stuff to do because the zone features new rare bosses, treasure chests, Dragonriding races, and world events.

One of the world events that’s similar to the Trials of Water and Trials of Elements is the Trial of Storms. Added in Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7, the Trial of Storms is a world event in the Forbidden Reach that can be completed once per week to give you a Primalist loot token, Zskera Vault key, Elemental Overflow, and Condensed Magic Stone.

Aside from the Zskera Vaults, the Trail of Storms is definitely a place to be if you want to explore the Zskera Vaults or get catch-up gear. So, here’s how you can start and complete the Trial of Storms in the Forbidden Reach.

What is the Trial of Storms in WoW Dragonflight?

The Trail of Storms is a new world event in the Forbidden reach akin to the Trials of Water and Trials of Elements that happens every couple of hours when the Storm-Bound Chest spawns. Just like other Trials, the Trial of Storm consists of several stages you need to go through before you can sink your teeth into the loot hiding in the Storm-Bound Chest. Once you complete all the stages, you can open the chest in which you have a chance of finding a Primalist loot token, Zskera Vault key, Elemental Overflow, and Condensed Magic Stone.

Location of the Trail of Storms in WoW Dragonflight

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

The Trail of Storms is located on the island of the Forbidden Reach at the 48.9, 73.2 coordinates. The event won’t be active the entire time and you’ll see a huge chest icon on the map when it’s about to begin. Remember, you can complete only one Trail of Storms per week to get loot.

How to start the Trail of Storms in WoW Dragonflight

First of all, you’ll need to unlock the Forbidden Reach by completing the first quest you’ll get when you log into the game after the release of Patch 10.0.7, Hidden Legacies, and flying to the secluded island. There’s no option to start the event manually, so you’ll just need to wait until a Storm-Bound Chest spawns at the 48.9, 73.2 coordinates. Once the event is about to start, you’ll see a big chest icon on your map so you can arrive there in time.

How to complete the Trail of Storms in WoW Dragonflight

The event consists of four separate stages you’ll need to go through before you can open the Storm-Bound Chest you’ve been eyeing. Here are the stages of the Trial of Storms and what you need to do to complete the event:

Stage one: Prepare – The elements begin churning

This stage lasts 60 seconds and is just a countdown until the event begins.

Stage two: Power Up – Charge the lightning conduits.

During this stage storm creatures will begin to spawn and you’ll need to defeat one mob to gain a stack of Elemental Charge. Then, you need to use the Expel extra action button on the four nearby Lighting Rods. Each rod needs a total of 25 charges and it will take a while to complete this stage.

Stage three: Threat! – Defeat the Charged Drake.

Final stage: Success – Loot the Chest of Storms.

Rewards for completing the Trail of Storms in WoW Dragonflight

After you complete all the stages of the Trial of Storms and open the Storm-Bound Chest, you’re rewarded with the the following items: