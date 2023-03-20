The homeland of Dracthyr, the Forbidden Reach, is a secluded island north of the Dragon Isles teeming with ancient life forms. Until World of Warcraft Patch 10.0.7, the Forbidden Reach was only a staring zone for Dracthyr Evokers, but with the second patch of Dragonflight, the zone has been opened for business for everyone.

In the Forbidden Reach, you can explore the new single-person instance—the Zskera Vaults, collect new Dragonriding glyphs, unlock new Dragonriding abilities, collect treasures, and defeat rare enemies.

Up until the release of Patch 10.0.7, the Forbidden Reach was a Drathyr-only zone that you could never reach if you were just a Human or an Orc. With Patch 10.0.7, all members of the Alliance and the Horde can reach the Forbidden Reach and explore the well-hidden secrets. Here’s how you can reach the Forbidden Reach.

How to get to the Forbidden Reach in WoW Dragonflight

In Patches 10.0 and 10.0.5, there was no way to reach the secluded island of the Forbidden Reach unless you were a Dracthyr Evoker.

Starting with Patch 10.0.7, you’ll be treated as a Dracthyr as you enter the Forbidden Reach. If you’re traveling to the Forbidden Reach for the first time, there are two ways of reaching the Forbidden Reach in Dragonflight—via the main questline and Dragonriding.

As soon as you log in to the game on March 21 for NA or March 22 for EU, you’ll be welcomed by a new main questline—Hidden Legacies. To complete these quests and head to the Forbidden Reach, you’ll need to pay a visit to the Seat of the Aspects in Valdrakken and hear a report from Kurazidaia. After that, the NPC will give you the Return to the Reach quest and you can then ask Flightmaster Aluri in Valdrakken to take you to the Forbidden Reach.

If you’re not a big fan of Flight Masters of the Dragon Isles, you can always head to the Forbidden Reach using your Dragonriding drake. Ideally, you want to reach the Scalecracker Peaks in the Waking Shores first and then head north to reach the Forbidden Reach.

During your first visit to the Forbidden Reach, remember to pick up the flight path to Morqut Village and then you can AFK fly to the zone from Valdrakken.