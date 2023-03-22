Starting with Patch 10.0.7, World of Warcraft heads back to the Forbidden Reach, the starting zone of Dracthyr, to unravel the secrets of the zone and prepare for our assault of the underground that will take place in Patch 10.1. When we first reach the secluded island, we’re almost overwhelmed with everything we can do—hunt down rares, venture deep into the Zskera Vaults to get your Primordial Stones, look for treasure chests in every nook and cranny, and complete the new world event—Mega Storms.

Unlike previous Dragonflight patches which featured only rare world bosses that would simultaneously spawn across the map without the need to use a special item to summon them, half of the rare bosses in the Forbidden Reach needs to be summoned using special items—Artisan Curios.

Artisan Curios are specialized profession items that are crafted from drops from mobs in the Forbidden Reach. But, before you can craft them, you’ll need to buy a recipe from Trader Hag’arth in Morqut Village and that will cost you 10 Artisan’s Mettle. Crystal Tuning Fork is one of those items and here’s how you can get it.

How to get Crystal Tuning Fork in WoW Dragonflight

As we already mentioned, Crystal Tuning Fork is one of Artisan Curios that is used to spawn rare bosses in the Forbidden Reach. The item is namely used to spawn the rare Amethyst and to craft it, you’ll need to be a Jewelcrafter.

To craft Crystal Tuning Fork, you’ll first need to obtain Crystal Fork reagents that can drop from regular mobs in the Forbidden Reach as well as rare bosses. Once you get the reagents, head to Trader Hag’arth in Morqut Village, buy the recipe for 10 Artisan’s Mettle, and craft Crystal Fork.

How to summon Amephyst in WoW Dragonflight

After you got all of your reagents, bought the recipe, and crafted the Crystal Tuning Fork, you need to head to 28.9 57.0 coordinates in the Forbidden Reach, use the item on Resonant Crystal, and then defeat Amephyst.

The boss can spawn at several locations and here are the Tomtom ways to all the places where you can spawn Amethyst: