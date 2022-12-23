Artisan’s Mettle guide: How to get Artisan’s Mettle, what is it used for, and how to get it in WoW Dragonflight

Before Dragonflight released on Nov. 28, professions in World of Warcraft were uninspiring and lacked a meaningful impact on end game or leveling, unless you were an avid player chasing down achievements like Keystone Master or Gladiator. This has changed after the release of Dragonflight: primary and secondary professions are far from the mundane reality that’s been around for years, providing a breath of fresh air for all WoW players, and not only the high-end elite.

Today, professions are, at first glance, overwhelmingly complex and demand an average player to learn about profession stats, profession specialization, profession gear, item quality, recipe difficulty, and, of course, tons of new reagents. One of the main reagents all crafters will use during Dragonflight is Artisan’s Mettle.

Gained from earning Profession Knowledge, Artisan’s Mettle is primarily used to craft and recraft profession gear and for Alchemy Experimentations. Normally, you’ll acquire tons of Artisan’s Mettle passively, and most likely you won’t have a clue what to do with them. So, here’s everything you need to know about Artisan’s Mettle in Dragonflight–from what exactly is Artisan’s Mettle to what it is used for and how to farm it.

What is Artisan’s Mettle in WoW Dragonflight?

Artisan’s Mettle is a soulbound profession reagent dropping for all profession wielders, including both crafters and gatherers, that is used to craft and recraft profession gear and buy certain recipes and Profession Knowledge points from Artisan’s Consortium.

What is Artisan’s Mettle used for in WoW Dragonflight?

Generally speaking, you will earn a lot of Artisan’s Mettle by simply doing activities across the Dragon Isles, especially profession-related activities. No matter whether you’re a crafter, you can use Artisan’s Mettle to craft and recraft profession gear. Aside from that, you can use your Artisan’s Mettle supplies to buy various recipes and Profession Knowledge points from Artisan’s Consortium once you reach a certain reputation with this faction.

How to get Artisan’s Mettle in WoW Dragonflight?

There are multiple ways to get Artisan’s Mettle in Dragonflight. The first and most important source of Artisan’s Mettle is the profession progression. As you level up and earn Profession Knowledge, you’ll automatically receive Artisan’s Mettle. This means you’ll also obtain Artisan’s Mettle by crafting or gathering items for the first time since you’ll get Profession Knowledge from first-time crafting, and the more Profession Knowledge you use, the more Artisan’s Mettle you’ll get.

Another source of Artisan’s Mettle is the Dragon Shards of Knowledge. Typically found in the chests in open-world, Dragon Shards of Knowledge will grant you Artisan’s Mettle each time you turn them in to Khadin at Khadin’s Cave northwest of Maruukai in Ohn’ahran Plains. Speaking of treasure chests, they can also give you Artisan’s Mettle.

There is also a weekly profession quest called Show your Mettle that normally starts in Valdrakken. To get this quest up and available, you will first need to complete a quest chain starting with a quest called A Gift for Miguel located in the Waking Shores at coordinates 60.2 72.2.

Where can I spend my Artisan’s Mettle in WoW Dragonflight?

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

If you’re not crafting or recrafting profession gear, you can spend your Artisan’s Mettle supplies in Valdrakken at Artisan’s Consortium – Dragon Isles Branch. The Quartermaster for Artisan’s Consortium- Dragon Isles Branch is called Rabul, and the NPC is located in Valdrakken at coordinates 35.8 39.8. You can get different recipes from Rabul for both gold and Artisan’s Mettle. Aside from profession recipes, Rabul sells profession notes that will, upon use, grant you Profession Knowledge. Bear in mind that to buy stuff from Rabul, you will need to reach certain reputation with Artisan’s Consortium. To earn reputation with this faction, you’ll have to complete various weekly, world and one-time quests like crafting certain items or using Crafting Orders to sell an item.