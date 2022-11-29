Blizzard Entertainment used Dragonflight as an opportunity to overhaul profession system that’s been intact for years, if we disregard minor changes. So, in this expansion, we’re seeing the rise of profession gear, stats, item quality, and Profession knowledge. Profession specializations have existed in the game in one form or the other. Originally, Blacksmiths could, for example, opt into Armorsmithing or Weaponsmithing, and gain access to otherwise unknown recipes.

In Dragonflight, profession specializations will essentially function as the class specializations that will give you additional perks depending on where you invested your talents. Commonly, all professions will have four specializations you can choose between. The main currency you’ll use for unlocking bonuses in the profession specialization tree will be Profession Knowledge.

But, before you dive into all of that, we’ll first need to tackle how you can unlock a profession specialization in Dragonflight and what will be your next steps.

How to unlock profession specializations in WoW Dragonflight

To unlock your profession specialization, you’ll first need to choose your profession. After you’ve carefully selected the main two professions for your character, you’ll first need to level up your professions to level 25.

If you’re a crafter, the best way to do this is by making all your crafting recipes at least once. For gatherers, there’s nothing else on their to-do list but to go in the wide world and start collecting those ores and herbs.

As soon as you reach level 25, you can choose your first specialization. Rethink your decision before you choose because there’s currently no way of changing your specialization. When you reach levels 50 and 100, respectively, you can choose two more specializations. In other words, you will be able to choose three out of four given specializations, but you can’t change your mind, for now.

How to unlock profession specialization bonuses in WoW Dragonflight?

To unlock all the perks specializations are offering, you’ll need to have the currency called Profession Knowledge. Generally speaking, Profession Knowledge can come from almost any content you’re doing on the Dragon Isles. This means you can loot it in, for example, Jewelcrafting Treasures, but you can also find a long-lost NPC that’s more than willing to share profession knowledge with you. The most common way for crafters to earn Profession Knowledge will be via crafting unique recipes that they haven’t crafted before, and for gatherers, it will simply be gathering. In simple terms, the more you do your professions, the more Profession Knowledge you’ll have.