At first glance, Dragonflight is a great expansion that looks to introduce a lot of quality-of-life changes across the board that players have been asking for, spice up the regular questing experience with Dragonriding, and make professions and end-game crafting in World of Warcraft relevant once again. So, with Dragonflight, Blizzard Entertainment completely revamped the old profession system that has, more or less, stayed in the same state for years.

Other than item quality, profession specializations, and recrafting, the devs introduced profession-specific gear that you’ll immediately jump into when you’re doing your profession. Although profession gear extends profession fantasy and is appealing on its own, profession gear plays a big role in your profession progression. In simple terms, profession gear grants you profession stats that will influence your crafting speed, amount of items crafted, and other profession-related activities.

If you’re hearing about profession stats here for the first time, you’re not the only one. Below, we’ll discuss exactly what profession stats are and we’ll list all of the profession stats you’ll have on your profession gear.

What are profession stats in WoW Dragonflight?

Profession stats in Dragonflight are secondary stats explicitly tied to your profession gear that grant you bonuses for gathering and crafting. The stats will differ depending on your profession type: gathering or crafting. So, all crafting professions—Blacksmithing, Enchanting, Engineering, Inscription, Jewelcrafting, Leatherworking, and Tailoring—will have stats for Inspiration, Resourcefulness, Multicraft, and Crafting Speed. On the other hand, gathering professions—Herbalism, Mining, or Skinning—will have Finesse, Deftness, and Perception stats.

Crafting profession stats

Inspiration : You have an x percent chance to be inspired, crafting this recipe with extra skill.

: You have an x percent chance to be inspired, crafting this recipe with extra skill. Resourcefulness : You have an x percent chance to use fewer tradable reagents.

: You have an x percent chance to use fewer tradable reagents. Multicraft : You have an x percent chance to craft additional items. Only works on recipes for stackable items.

: You have an x percent chance to craft additional items. Only works on recipes for stackable items. Crafting Speed: Crafting is x percent faster.

Gathering profession stats

Finesse: You have an x percent chance to gather more of the primary reagent found here.

You have an x percent chance to gather more of the primary reagent found here. Deftness: Increases your gathering speed.

Increases your gathering speed. Perception: Increases your ability to spot rare reagents while gathering.

How do I get my first profession stats and how do I upgrade my profession gear?

In total, you can equip three pieces of profession gear. Generally speaking, you’ll be able to craft most of your profession gear on your own. The bad news is that you’ll most likely need to order one or two pieces from other crafters. For example, Blacksmiths will need to find a leather worker to get their apron. As you and your designated crafter level up through professions and start creating items of higher quality, you’ll be able to craft better profession gear that will grant you better stats.