Where to get Dragon Shard of Knowledge in WoW Dragonflight

Professions in World of Warcraft have been in a stale state for years, with the large majority of the community not even bothering to max them out and only raiders and dungeoneers using them for flasks, pots, and Vantus runes. Blizzard Entertainment took Dragonflight as an opportunity to remake professions from the ground up. So, naturally, players have a lot of catching up to do on the newly introduced mechanics, like specializations, stats, and gear.

The greatest impact on your profession progression, besides regular leveling, will surely be profession specializations and Profession Knowledge. Generally speaking, each profession will have three to four specializations you can unlock at levels 25, 50, and 100. To unlock the perks specializations offer, you need to have Profession Knowledge. Profession Knowledge can be obtained by crafting items for the first time, picking up herbs and ores, or looting chests across the zones.

Although there are plenty of unique ways to get Profession Knowledge, Dragon Shard of Knowledge is easily one of the more popular ways. Here’s everything you need to know about Dragon Shard Knowledge, including what is it, where to get it, how much Profession Knowledge you get from each shard, and where to turn it in.

What is Dragon Shard of Knowledge in WoW Dragonflight?

Dragon Shard of Knowledge in Dragonflight is an item you get as quest rewards and from looting open-world chests. The shards themselves won’t give you Profession Knowledge, instead, you’ll have to turn them to a specific NPC in Ohn’ahran Plains to get Profession Knowledge.

How to unlock Dragon Shard of Knowledge in WoW Dragonflight

Before you can start collecting Dragon Shards of Knowledge, you’ll need to unlock them. First, you’ll need to complete the profession quest called A Worthy Hunt quest in Ohn’ahran Plains. As a reward, you’ll get Khadin’s Wisdom that will enable you to discover Dragon Shard of Knowledge. The quest starts with A Gift for Miguel at Ruby Pools.

Where to get Dragon Shard of Knowledge in WoW Dragonflight

Dragon Shards of Knowledge have several sources in Dragonflight. Your first source of this item will be by completing Khadin’s Wisdom quest. After completing the quest, you can do a repeatable quest based on your profession that will grant you one Profession Knowledge point and 25 Artisan’s Mettle. You can also get it from looting open-world treasures. Next, you can get 10 Dragon Shards of Knowledge upon completing achievements Dragon Isles Crafting Order Apprentice, Dragon Isles Crafting Order Journeyman, and Dragon Isles Crafting Order Master.

How much Profession Knowledge can you get from each Dragon Shard of Knowledge?

Each Dragon Shard of Knowledge will grant you one Profession Knowledge point. Unfortunately, there are no other iterations of this item that will give you more Profession Knowledge.

Where can you turn in Dragon Shards of Knowledge in WoW Dragonflight?

As you gather your Dragon Shards of Knowledge, you’ll need to turn them into Khadin at Khadin’s Cave northwest of Maruukai in Ohn’ahran Plains, and you’ll receive Profession Knowledge. This NPC is at 52.14, 33.55 coordinates.