Gear up, flask up, and buff up, and the achievement is yours!

The beginning of each season in World of Warcraft usually marks the most competitive time in the game as players have their hands full with gearing up, collecting seasonal achievements, and mercilessly slaying their opponents in Arena. Since WoW players are competitive and are always on the lookout for a challenge, seasons are a great opportunity to showcase their understanding of the game as a whole, team compositions, and class. On top of that, seasons offer limited-time rewards like titles and mounts that, once the season comes to an end, can no longer be obtained.

Some of those achievements are the Keystone achievements and the Ahead of the Curve achievement. While Keystone achievements are tied to Mythic+ dungeons, Ahead of the Curve can only be obtained by raiding.

No matter if you’re in a raiding guild or you’re a PUG hero who doesn’t give up easily, here’s how you can get the AOTC achievement in Dragonflight.

How to get the AOTC achievement in WoW Dragonflight

Ahead of the Curve or AOTC for short is an achievement players get once they kill the final boss of the current raid on Heroic difficulty before the beginning of the next raid. In the case of Dragonflight season one, this means you’ll have to defeat Raszageth on Heroic difficulty.

If you want to easier time killing the Storm Eater, you can join a raiding guild and in a highly-coordinated environment get the achievement. But if you’re more of a lone wolf who shies away from traditional voice comms, you can always join a PUG group. But be warned as PUG groups are not as coordinated as guilds and defeating a boss can oftentimes take a number of wipes before you get it right. In addition to that, getting accepted to PUG groups is, unless you already have the achievement, a challenge on its own.

Once you finally find the group that’s willing to take you for a ride on Heroic difficulty, learn more about the encounter, adjust your talents, enchant and socket all gear, and bring your own flasks and food.

Essentially, to get the AOTC achievement in Dragonflight, you’ll need to find a PUG group or a raiding guild and defeat Raszageth on Heroic difficulty before season two begins.

Good luck and have fun.