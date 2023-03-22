How to summon Amephyst in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft patch 10.0.7 brought players not only an entirely new region to explore in the Forbidden Reach, but also a new item that has quickly risen as one of Dragonflight’s most important mechanics yet. The Onyx Annulet is a best-in-slot ring that players can upgrade with Primordial Stones.

Primordial Stones give unique, distinctive benefits and massively upgrade the base power of the Onyx Annulet. Players are only given a few sockets in the Onyx Annulet to fill with Stones of their choice. Primordial Stones have a fairly low base item level, around 411, but these Stones can be upgraded with a tool called Unstable Elementium.

While there many be other avenues of finding the recipe to make Unstable Elementium, it currently has a 100 percent drop rate from a rare mob called Amephyst. However, this rare mob is not found in the wild, and can only be summoned after completing several specific steps. If you are looking to summon and slay Amephyst, this is what you need to do.

Summoning Amephyst in WoW Dragonflight

Before starting on your journey to find and summon Amephyst, players first craft a Crystal Tuning Fork. While the process of obtaining this item is significantly easier for jewelcrafters, anyone can still pursue this item though it may take several extra steps.

First, players must purchase the design for the Crystal Tuning Fork. It can be purchased from Trader Hag’arth in Morquet Village. The design will cost players 10 Artisans Mettle. Once you have this design, players will need to find the Crystal Fork.

Screengrab via Blizzard

The Crystal Fork can drop from any mob on the Forbidden Reach. Finding this item may take some time and patience as it has a rather low drop rate. Players do not have to be jewelcrafters in order to loot this item or trigger the Crystal Fork to drop.

Once you have acquired the Crystal Fork, players can use the previously purchased design to craft the Crystal Tuning Fork. For jewelcrafters, you will need to visit the Jeweler’s Bench in Valdrakken. If you are not a jewelcrafter, you can place a crafting order for the item.

Once the Crystal Tuning Fork is made, players will next need to venture to a Resonant Crystal in the Forbidden Reach in order to summon Amephyst. This cave will be found on Morqut Island. The exact location of the entry can be found on the map below.

Amepthyst Cave Location / Screengrab via Blizzard

From here, venture further into the cave until you arrive at a floating crystal. Right click to interact with the crystal, and Amepthyst should spawn shortly after. This mob is incredibly easy to slay and can be soloed by most max level players. After dispatching the elemental mob, simply loot the corpse and claim your Unstable Elementium recipe.