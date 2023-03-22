How to get Mossy Mammoth in WoW Dragonflight

It takes some time, but it's worth the effort.

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7 introduced a series of new features to the game, including a zone called the Forbidden Reach.

Players will be able to delve into a number of new activities in the Forbidden Reach, including Zskera Vaults. This zone is important for the max-level players since it allows them to claim Onyx Annulet, which is important for upgrading your character.

Naturally, there are a bunch of other activities in the Zskera Vaults. Players need to find Zskera Vaults keys to access certain vaults in the zone, from which they can obtain unique loot.

One of the new additions in WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.0.7 is Mossy Mammoth. This mount is acquirable via opening Zskera Vaults and combining certain items that players will find in them.

How to Mossy Mammoth mount in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

To get your hands on Mossy Mammoth, you’ll need a total of six different items. These items are found in different rooms in Zskera Vaults and spawn randomly in chests.

Here are all the items you’ll need to obtain to get Mossy Mammoth:

Strange Petrified Orb

Scrap of Black Dragonscales

Drop of Blue Dragon Magic

Everburning Ruby Coals

Speck of Bronze Dust

Emerald Dragon Brooch

After getting the first two and combining them, you’ll receive a Particularly Ordinary Egg, which needs to be combined with Drop of Blue Dragon Magic. It will result in a Magically Altered Egg. After combining it with Everburning Ruby Coals, you’ll get Egg of Unknown Contents, which needs to be mixed with Speck of Bronze Dust. The final step is to combine Sleeping Ancient Mammoth with Emerald Dragon Brooch.

After following all these steps, you’ll be awarded a Mossy Mammoth.