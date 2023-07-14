All Time Rifts vendors in WoW Dragonflight

The Time Rift events are open-world events added to the game with World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5. During the event, you’ll defeat various creatures, travel through portals, and earn Paracausal Flakes and other rewards which can later be exchanged for even better rewards at Time Rift vendors.

Time Rift vendors can all be found in the same location where the event is taking place—Tyrhold Reservoir. Since we’re dealing with more than one timeline, there will be more than one Time Rift vendor selling you goodies.

So, here are all Time Rift vendors, their locations, and the list of wares they are selling for Paracausal Flakes.

Table of contents

The Time Rift vendors are in Tyrhold Reservoir at the 51.11, 56.67 coordinates

Once you’ve gathered enough Paracausal Flakes and you want to get your shopping done, head to the 51.11, 56.67 coordinates in Tyrhold Reservoir. There, you’ll seven different vendors selling the collectible from seven different timelines. The vendors, or the timelines are:



Name of the timeline Name of the vendor Azmourne Baron Sliver A.Z.E.R.O.T.H. Gill the Drill Azmerloth Sir Finley Mrrgglton Azewrath Falara Nightsong Azq’roth Provisioner Qorra Warlands Warden Krizzik Ulderoth Sorotis

List of items purchasable from the Time Rift vendors

Azemourne items

Name of the item Cost Description of the item Reins of the Scourgebound Vanquisher 3000 Flying mount Northern Ballista 1050 Crossbow transmog Bonegale Greataxe 1050 Two-handed axe transmog Blighted Greatbow 1050 Bow transmog Scourge Victorious Tabard 1500 Tabard Upraised Headstone 1000 One-handed mace transmog Frostspire 1050 Staff transmog Plague-Touched Stave 1050 Staff transmog Cursed Blade of the Scourge 1000 One-handed Sword transmog Paracausal Fragment of Frostmourne 1750 Trinket Ebon Blade Commendation Badge 4000 Increases your reputation with the Knights of the Ebon Blade by 520. N’Ruby 2750 Battle Pet

A.Z.E.R.O.T.H. items

Item name Cost Description of the item Killbot 9000 2750 Battle Pet Energetic Power Knife 1000 Dagger transmog Clockwork Mallet 1000 One-handed mace transmog Order-Powered Mechblade 1000 One-handed sword transmog Energy Projection Regulator 1000 Wand transmog Overclocked Hand Cannon 1050 Gun transmog Defect Retirement Tool 1050 Two-handed sword transmog Steel-Lined Locking System 1000 Shield transmog Perfected Juggernaut 3000 Ground mount Paracausal Fragment of Val’anyr 1750 Trinket Rustbolt Resistance Insignia 1000 Increases your reputation by 100 with the Rustbolt Resistance.

Azmerloth items

Item name Cost Description of the item Paracausal Fragment of Thunderfin, Humid Blade of the Tideseeker 1750 Trinket Gill’dan 2750 Battle Pet

Azewrath tems

Item name Cost Description of the item Doomrubble 2750 Battle Pet Jagged Treason 1000 Warglaive transmog Fel-Ridden Divider 1050 Two-handed axe transmog Demonic Bone-Crusher 1050 Two-handed mace transmog Branded Greatmaul 1050 Two-handed mace transmog Fel-Infused Polearm 1050 Polearm transmog Inferna Rod 1050 Staff transmog Heart-Slicer 1050 Two-handed sword transmog Paracausal Fragment of Azzinoth 1750 Trinket. Felstorm Dragon 3000 Flying mount Legionfall Insignia 2500 Increases your reputation by 250 with the Armies of Legionfall.

Azq’roth items

Item name Cost Description of the item Jeepers 2750 Battle Pet Sulfur Hound’s Leash 3000 Ground mount Pauldrons of the Fire Lord 1100 Shoulder transmog Ragnaros shoulders from Firelands. Serrated Parasite 1000 Dagger transmog Consuming Claws 1000 Fist Weapon transmog Heretical Gavel 1000 One-handed mace transmog Unknown Horror’s Arm 1000 One-handed sword transmog Its Focused Gaze 1050 Staff transmog Subjugator’s Shield 1000 Shield transmog Paracausal Fragment of Sulfuras 1750 Trinket Rajani Insignia 2500 Increases reputation with Rajani by 250.

Warlands items

Both factions

Item name Cost Description of the item Obsidian Warwhelp 2750 Battle Pet

Alliance only

Item name Cost Description of the item Reins of the Ravenous Black Gryphon 3000 Flying mount Jingoist’s Slicer 1000 One-handed axe transmog Paracausal Fragment of Shalamayne 1750 Trinket Jingoist’s Robe 1750 Cloth chest transmog Jingoist’s Leggings 1750 Cloth gegs transmog Jingoist’s Hood 1750 Cloth helm transmog Jingoist’s Cloth Gear Bag 1000 Cloth waist and feet transmog Jingoist’s Cloth Equipment Bag 1000 Cloth hand and wrist transmog Jingoist’s Cloth Armor Bag 1000 Cloth shoulder and cloak transmog Jingoist’s Cuirass 1750 Leather chest transmog Jingoist’s Pantaloons 1750 Leather legs transmog Jingoist’s Headcover 1750 Leather helm transmog Jingoist’s Leather Gear Bag 1000 Leather waist and feet transmog Jingoist’s Leather Equipment Bag 1000 Leather hand and wrist transmog Jingoist’s Leather Armor Bag 1000 Leather shoulder and cloak transmog Jingoist’s Chainmail 1750 Mail chest transmog Jingoist’s Legguards 1750 Mail legs transmog Jingoist’s Casque 1750 Mail helm transmog Jingoist’s Mail Gear Bag 1000 Mail waist and feet transmog Jingoist’s Mail Equipment Bag 1000 Mail hand and wrist transmog Jingoist’s Mail Armor Bag 1000 Mail shoulder and cloak transmog Jingoist’s Breastplate 1750 Plate chest transmog Jingoist’s Legplates 1750 Plate legs transmog Jingoist’s Greathelm 1750 Plate helm transmog Jingoist’s Plate Gear Bag 1000 Plate waist and feet transmog Jingoist’s Plate Equipment Bag 1000 Plate hand and wrist transmog Jingoist’s Plate Armor Bag 1000 Plate Shoulder and Cloak transmog Stormwind Insignia 50 Increases reputation with Stormwind by five

Horde-only

Item name Cost Description of the item Horn of the White War Wolf 3000 Ground mount Warmonger’s Ripper 1000 One-handed axe transmog Paracausal Fragment of Doomhammer 1750 Trinket Warmonger’s Robe 1050 Cloth chest transmog Warmonger’s Leggings 1050 Cloth legs transmog Warmonger’s Skullcap 1050 Cloth helm transmog Warmonger’s Cloth Gear Bag 1150 Cloth gloves and wrist transmog Warmonger’s Cloth Equipment Bag 1150 Cloth Waist and Feet transmog Warmonger’s Cloth Armor Bag 1150 Cloth shoulder and cloak transmog Warmonger’s Cuirass 1050 Leather chest transmog Warmonger’s Pantaloons 1050 Leather legs transmog Warmonger’s Headcover 1050 Leather helm transmog Warmonger’s Leather Gear Bag 1150 Leather hand and wrist transmog Warmonger’s Leather Equipment Bag 1150 Leather waist and feet transmog Warmonger’s Leather Armor Bag 1150 Leather shoulder and cloak transmog Warmonger’s Chainmail 1050 Mail chest transmog Warmonger’s Legguards 1050 Mail legs transmog Warmonger’s Casque 1050 Mail helm transmog Warmonger’s Mail Gear Bag 1150 Mail hand and wrist transmog Warmonger’s Mail Equipment Bag 1150 Mail waist and feet transmog Warmonger’s Mail Armor Bag 1150 Mail shoulder and cloak transmog Warmonger’s Breastplate 1050 Plate chest transmog Warmonger’s Legplates 1050 Plate legs transmog Warmonger’s Greathelm 1050 Plate helm transmog Warmonger’s Plate Gear Bag 1150 Plate hands and wrist transmog Warmonger’s Plate Equipment Bag 1150 Plate waist and feet transmog Warmonger’s Plate Armor Bag 1150 Plate shoulder and cloak transmog Orgrimmar Insignia 50 Increases your reputation with Orgrimmar by five.

Ulderoth items

Item name Cost Description of the item Gold-Toed Albatross 3000 Flying mount Briarhorn Hatchling 2750 Battle Pet Paracausal Fragment of Seschenal 1750 Trinket Utopian Tabard 1500 Tabard Ensemble: Decorous Garments 2500 Cloth ensemble Ensemble: Lifegiver’s Garms 2500 Leather ensemble Ensemble: Hauberk of Discipline 2500 Mail ensemble Ensemble: Valhalas Ceremonial Armor 2500 Plate ensemble Valhalas Peacekeeper 1000 One-handed axe transmog Hand of Order 1000 Fist weapon transmog Titan Watcher’s Shortblade 1000 One-handed sword transmog Valhalas Heartstriker 1050 Polearm transmog Titanic Hourglass 1000 Off-hand transmog

