All Time Rifts vendors in WoW Dragonflight

The Time Rift events are open-world events added to the game with World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5. During the event, you’ll defeat various creatures, travel through portals, and earn Paracausal Flakes and other rewards which can later be exchanged for even better rewards at Time Rift vendors.

Time Rift vendors can all be found in the same location where the event is taking place—Tyrhold Reservoir. Since we’re dealing with more than one timeline, there will be more than one Time Rift vendor selling you goodies. 

So, here are all Time Rift vendors, their locations, and the list of wares they are selling for Paracausal Flakes.

The Time Rift vendors are in Tyrhold Reservoir at the 51.11, 56.67 coordinates 

Once you’ve gathered enough Paracausal Flakes and you want to get your shopping done, head to the 51.11, 56.67 coordinates in Tyrhold Reservoir. There, you’ll seven different vendors selling the collectible from seven different timelines. The vendors, or the timelines are:

Name of the timelineName of the vendor
AzmourneBaron Sliver
A.Z.E.R.O.T.H.Gill the Drill
AzmerlothSir Finley Mrrgglton
AzewrathFalara Nightsong
Azq’rothProvisioner Qorra
WarlandsWarden Krizzik
UlderothSorotis

List of items purchasable from the Time Rift vendors

Azemourne items

Name of the itemCostDescription of the item
Reins of the Scourgebound Vanquisher3000Flying mount
Northern Ballista1050Crossbow transmog
Bonegale Greataxe1050Two-handed axe transmog
Blighted Greatbow1050Bow transmog
Scourge Victorious Tabard1500Tabard
Upraised Headstone1000One-handed mace transmog
Frostspire1050Staff transmog
Plague-Touched Stave1050Staff transmog
Cursed Blade of the Scourge1000One-handed Sword transmog
Paracausal Fragment of Frostmourne1750Trinket
Ebon Blade Commendation Badge4000Increases your reputation with the Knights of the Ebon Blade by 520.
N’Ruby2750Battle Pet

A.Z.E.R.O.T.H. items

Item nameCostDescription of the item
Killbot 90002750Battle Pet
Energetic Power Knife1000Dagger transmog
Clockwork Mallet1000One-handed mace transmog
Order-Powered Mechblade1000One-handed sword transmog
Energy Projection Regulator1000Wand transmog
Overclocked Hand Cannon1050Gun transmog
Defect Retirement Tool1050Two-handed sword transmog
Steel-Lined Locking System1000Shield transmog
Perfected Juggernaut3000Ground mount
Paracausal Fragment of Val’anyr1750Trinket
Rustbolt Resistance Insignia1000Increases your reputation by 100 with the Rustbolt Resistance.

Azmerloth items

Item nameCostDescription of the item
Paracausal Fragment of Thunderfin, Humid Blade of the Tideseeker1750Trinket
Gill’dan2750Battle Pet

Azewrath tems

Item nameCostDescription of the item
Doomrubble2750Battle Pet
Jagged Treason1000Warglaive transmog
Fel-Ridden Divider1050Two-handed axe transmog
Demonic Bone-Crusher1050Two-handed mace transmog
Branded Greatmaul1050Two-handed mace transmog
Fel-Infused Polearm1050Polearm transmog
Inferna Rod1050Staff transmog
Heart-Slicer1050Two-handed sword transmog
Paracausal Fragment of Azzinoth1750Trinket.
Felstorm Dragon3000Flying mount
Legionfall Insignia2500Increases your reputation by 250 with the Armies of Legionfall.

Azq’roth items

Item nameCostDescription of the item
Jeepers2750Battle Pet
Sulfur Hound’s Leash3000Ground mount
Pauldrons of the Fire Lord1100Shoulder transmog Ragnaros shoulders from Firelands.
Serrated Parasite1000Dagger transmog
Consuming Claws1000Fist Weapon transmog
Heretical Gavel1000One-handed mace transmog
Unknown Horror’s Arm1000One-handed sword transmog
Its Focused Gaze1050Staff transmog
Subjugator’s Shield1000Shield transmog
Paracausal Fragment of Sulfuras1750Trinket
Rajani Insignia2500Increases reputation with Rajani by 250.

Warlands items

Both factions

Item nameCostDescription of the item
Obsidian Warwhelp2750Battle Pet

Alliance only

Item nameCostDescription of the item
Reins of the Ravenous Black Gryphon3000Flying mount
Jingoist’s Slicer1000One-handed axe transmog
Paracausal Fragment of Shalamayne1750Trinket
Jingoist’s Robe1750Cloth chest transmog
Jingoist’s Leggings1750Cloth gegs transmog
Jingoist’s Hood1750Cloth helm transmog
Jingoist’s Cloth Gear Bag1000Cloth waist and feet transmog
Jingoist’s Cloth Equipment Bag1000Cloth hand and wrist transmog
Jingoist’s Cloth Armor Bag1000Cloth shoulder and cloak transmog
Jingoist’s Cuirass1750Leather chest transmog
Jingoist’s Pantaloons1750Leather legs transmog
Jingoist’s Headcover1750Leather helm transmog
Jingoist’s Leather Gear Bag1000Leather waist and feet transmog
Jingoist’s Leather Equipment Bag1000Leather hand and wrist transmog
Jingoist’s Leather Armor Bag1000Leather shoulder and cloak transmog
Jingoist’s Chainmail1750Mail chest transmog
Jingoist’s Legguards1750Mail legs transmog
Jingoist’s Casque1750Mail helm transmog
Jingoist’s Mail Gear Bag1000Mail waist and feet transmog
Jingoist’s Mail Equipment Bag1000Mail hand and wrist transmog
Jingoist’s Mail Armor Bag1000Mail shoulder and cloak transmog
Jingoist’s Breastplate1750Plate chest transmog
Jingoist’s Legplates1750Plate legs transmog
Jingoist’s Greathelm1750Plate helm transmog
Jingoist’s Plate Gear Bag1000Plate waist and feet transmog
Jingoist’s Plate Equipment Bag1000Plate hand and wrist transmog
Jingoist’s Plate Armor Bag1000Plate Shoulder and Cloak transmog
Stormwind Insignia50Increases reputation with Stormwind by five

Horde-only

Item nameCostDescription of the item
Horn of the White War Wolf3000Ground mount
Warmonger’s Ripper1000One-handed axe transmog
Paracausal Fragment of Doomhammer1750Trinket
Warmonger’s Robe1050Cloth chest transmog
Warmonger’s Leggings1050Cloth legs transmog
Warmonger’s Skullcap1050Cloth helm transmog
Warmonger’s Cloth Gear Bag1150Cloth gloves and wrist transmog
Warmonger’s Cloth Equipment Bag1150Cloth Waist and Feet transmog
Warmonger’s Cloth Armor Bag1150Cloth shoulder and cloak transmog
Warmonger’s Cuirass1050Leather chest transmog
Warmonger’s Pantaloons1050Leather legs transmog
Warmonger’s Headcover1050Leather helm transmog
Warmonger’s Leather Gear Bag1150Leather hand and wrist transmog
Warmonger’s Leather Equipment Bag1150Leather waist and feet transmog
Warmonger’s Leather Armor Bag1150Leather shoulder and cloak transmog
Warmonger’s Chainmail1050Mail chest transmog
Warmonger’s Legguards1050Mail legs transmog
Warmonger’s Casque1050Mail helm transmog
Warmonger’s Mail Gear Bag1150Mail hand and wrist transmog
Warmonger’s Mail Equipment Bag1150Mail waist and feet transmog
Warmonger’s Mail Armor Bag1150Mail shoulder and cloak transmog
Warmonger’s Breastplate1050Plate chest transmog
Warmonger’s Legplates1050Plate legs transmog
Warmonger’s Greathelm1050Plate helm transmog
Warmonger’s Plate Gear Bag1150Plate hands and wrist transmog
Warmonger’s Plate Equipment Bag1150Plate waist and feet transmog
Warmonger’s Plate Armor Bag1150Plate shoulder and cloak transmog
Orgrimmar Insignia50Increases your reputation with Orgrimmar by five.

Ulderoth items

Item nameCostDescription of the item
Gold-Toed Albatross3000Flying mount
Briarhorn Hatchling2750Battle Pet
Paracausal Fragment of Seschenal1750Trinket
Utopian Tabard1500Tabard
Ensemble: Decorous Garments2500Cloth ensemble
Ensemble: Lifegiver’s Garms2500Leather ensemble
Ensemble: Hauberk of Discipline2500Mail ensemble
Ensemble: Valhalas Ceremonial Armor2500Plate ensemble
Valhalas Peacekeeper1000One-handed axe transmog
Hand of Order1000Fist weapon transmog
Titan Watcher’s Shortblade1000One-handed sword transmog
Valhalas Heartstriker1050Polearm transmog
Titanic Hourglass1000Off-hand transmog

