All Time Rifts vendors in WoW Dragonflight

The Time Rift events are open-world events added to the game with World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5. During the event, you’ll defeat various creatures, travel through portals, and earn Paracausal Flakes and other rewards which can later be exchanged for even better rewards at Time Rift vendors.
Time Rift vendors can all be found in the same location where the event is taking place—Tyrhold Reservoir. Since we’re dealing with more than one timeline, there will be more than one Time Rift vendor selling you goodies.
So, here are all Time Rift vendors, their locations, and the list of wares they are selling for Paracausal Flakes.
The Time Rift vendors are in Tyrhold Reservoir at the 51.11, 56.67 coordinates
Once you’ve gathered enough Paracausal Flakes and you want to get your shopping done, head to the 51.11, 56.67 coordinates in Tyrhold Reservoir. There, you’ll seven different vendors selling the collectible from seven different timelines. The vendors, or the timelines are:
Name of the timeline
Name of the vendor
Azmourne
Baron Sliver
A.Z.E.R.O.T.H.
Gill the Drill
Azmerloth
Sir Finley Mrrgglton
Azewrath
Falara Nightsong
Azq’roth
Provisioner Qorra
Warlands
Warden Krizzik
Ulderoth
Sorotis
List of items purchasable from the Time Rift vendors
Azemourne items
Name of the item
Cost
Description of the item
Reins of the Scourgebound Vanquisher
3000
Flying mount
Northern Ballista
1050
Crossbow transmog
Bonegale Greataxe
1050
Two-handed axe transmog
Blighted Greatbow
1050
Bow transmog
Scourge Victorious Tabard
1500
Tabard
Upraised Headstone
1000
One-handed mace transmog
Frostspire
1050
Staff transmog
Plague-Touched Stave
1050
Staff transmog
Cursed Blade of the Scourge
1000
One-handed Sword transmog
Paracausal Fragment of Frostmourne
1750
Trinket
Ebon Blade Commendation Badge
4000
Increases your reputation with the Knights of the Ebon Blade by 520.
N’Ruby
2750
Battle Pet
A.Z.E.R.O.T.H. items
Item name
Cost
Description of the item
Killbot 9000
2750
Battle Pet
Energetic Power Knife
1000
Dagger transmog
Clockwork Mallet
1000
One-handed mace transmog
Order-Powered Mechblade
1000
One-handed sword transmog
Energy Projection Regulator
1000
Wand transmog
Overclocked Hand Cannon
1050
Gun transmog
Defect Retirement Tool
1050
Two-handed sword transmog
Steel-Lined Locking System
1000
Shield transmog
Perfected Juggernaut
3000
Ground mount
Paracausal Fragment of Val’anyr
1750
Trinket
Rustbolt Resistance Insignia
1000
Increases your reputation by 100 with the Rustbolt Resistance.
Azmerloth items
Item name
Cost
Description of the item
Paracausal Fragment of Thunderfin, Humid Blade of the Tideseeker
1750
Trinket
Gill’dan
2750
Battle Pet
Azewrath tems
Item name
Cost
Description of the item
Doomrubble
2750
Battle Pet
Jagged Treason
1000
Warglaive transmog
Fel-Ridden Divider
1050
Two-handed axe transmog
Demonic Bone-Crusher
1050
Two-handed mace transmog
Branded Greatmaul
1050
Two-handed mace transmog
Fel-Infused Polearm
1050
Polearm transmog
Inferna Rod
1050
Staff transmog
Heart-Slicer
1050
Two-handed sword transmog
Paracausal Fragment of Azzinoth
1750
Trinket.
Felstorm Dragon
3000
Flying mount
Legionfall Insignia
2500
Increases your reputation by 250 with the Armies of Legionfall.
Azq’roth items
Item name
Cost
Description of the item
Jeepers
2750
Battle Pet
Sulfur Hound’s Leash
3000
Ground mount
Pauldrons of the Fire Lord
1100
Shoulder transmog Ragnaros shoulders from Firelands.
Serrated Parasite
1000
Dagger transmog
Consuming Claws
1000
Fist Weapon transmog
Heretical Gavel
1000
One-handed mace transmog
Unknown Horror’s Arm
1000
One-handed sword transmog
Its Focused Gaze
1050
Staff transmog
Subjugator’s Shield
1000
Shield transmog
Paracausal Fragment of Sulfuras
1750
Trinket
Rajani Insignia
2500
Increases reputation with Rajani by 250.
Warlands items
Both factions
Item name
Cost
Description of the item
Obsidian Warwhelp
2750
Battle Pet
Alliance only
Item name
Cost
Description of the item
Reins of the Ravenous Black Gryphon
3000
Flying mount
Jingoist’s Slicer
1000
One-handed axe transmog
Paracausal Fragment of Shalamayne
1750
Trinket
Jingoist’s Robe
1750
Cloth chest transmog
Jingoist’s Leggings
1750
Cloth gegs transmog
Jingoist’s Hood
1750
Cloth helm transmog
Jingoist’s Cloth Gear Bag
1000
Cloth waist and feet transmog
Jingoist’s Cloth Equipment Bag
1000
Cloth hand and wrist transmog
Jingoist’s Cloth Armor Bag
1000
Cloth shoulder and cloak transmog
Jingoist’s Cuirass
1750
Leather chest transmog
Jingoist’s Pantaloons
1750
Leather legs transmog
Jingoist’s Headcover
1750
Leather helm transmog
Jingoist’s Leather Gear Bag
1000
Leather waist and feet transmog
Jingoist’s Leather Equipment Bag
1000
Leather hand and wrist transmog
Jingoist’s Leather Armor Bag
1000
Leather shoulder and cloak transmog
Jingoist’s Chainmail
1750
Mail chest transmog
Jingoist’s Legguards
1750
Mail legs transmog
Jingoist’s Casque
1750
Mail helm transmog
Jingoist’s Mail Gear Bag
1000
Mail waist and feet transmog
Jingoist’s Mail Equipment Bag
1000
Mail hand and wrist transmog
Jingoist’s Mail Armor Bag
1000
Mail shoulder and cloak transmog
Jingoist’s Breastplate
1750
Plate chest transmog
Jingoist’s Legplates
1750
Plate legs transmog
Jingoist’s Greathelm
1750
Plate helm transmog
Jingoist’s Plate Gear Bag
1000
Plate waist and feet transmog
Jingoist’s Plate Equipment Bag
1000
Plate hand and wrist transmog
Jingoist’s Plate Armor Bag
1000
Plate Shoulder and Cloak transmog
Stormwind Insignia
50
Increases reputation with Stormwind by five
Horde-only
Item name
Cost
Description of the item
Horn of the White War Wolf
3000
Ground mount
Warmonger’s Ripper
1000
One-handed axe transmog
Paracausal Fragment of Doomhammer
1750
Trinket
Warmonger’s Robe
1050
Cloth chest transmog
Warmonger’s Leggings
1050
Cloth legs transmog
Warmonger’s Skullcap
1050
Cloth helm transmog
Warmonger’s Cloth Gear Bag
1150
Cloth gloves and wrist transmog
Warmonger’s Cloth Equipment Bag
1150
Cloth Waist and Feet transmog
Warmonger’s Cloth Armor Bag
1150
Cloth shoulder and cloak transmog
Warmonger’s Cuirass
1050
Leather chest transmog
Warmonger’s Pantaloons
1050
Leather legs transmog
Warmonger’s Headcover
1050
Leather helm transmog
Warmonger’s Leather Gear Bag
1150
Leather hand and wrist transmog
Warmonger’s Leather Equipment Bag
1150
Leather waist and feet transmog
Warmonger’s Leather Armor Bag
1150
Leather shoulder and cloak transmog
Warmonger’s Chainmail
1050
Mail chest transmog
Warmonger’s Legguards
1050
Mail legs transmog
Warmonger’s Casque
1050
Mail helm transmog
Warmonger’s Mail Gear Bag
1150
Mail hand and wrist transmog
Warmonger’s Mail Equipment Bag
1150
Mail waist and feet transmog
Warmonger’s Mail Armor Bag
1150
Mail shoulder and cloak transmog
Warmonger’s Breastplate
1050
Plate chest transmog
Warmonger’s Legplates
1050
Plate legs transmog
Warmonger’s Greathelm
1050
Plate helm transmog
Warmonger’s Plate Gear Bag
1150
Plate hands and wrist transmog
Warmonger’s Plate Equipment Bag
1150
Plate waist and feet transmog
Warmonger’s Plate Armor Bag
1150
Plate shoulder and cloak transmog
Orgrimmar Insignia
50
Increases your reputation with Orgrimmar by five.
Ulderoth items
Item name
Cost
Description of the item
Gold-Toed Albatross
3000
Flying mount
Briarhorn Hatchling
2750
Battle Pet
Paracausal Fragment of Seschenal
1750
Trinket
Utopian Tabard
1500
Tabard
Ensemble: Decorous Garments
2500
Cloth ensemble
Ensemble: Lifegiver’s Garms
2500
Leather ensemble
Ensemble: Hauberk of Discipline
2500
Mail ensemble
Ensemble: Valhalas Ceremonial Armor
2500
Plate ensemble
Valhalas Peacekeeper
1000
One-handed axe transmog
Hand of Order
1000
Fist weapon transmog
Titan Watcher’s Shortblade
1000
One-handed sword transmog
Valhalas Heartstriker
1050
Polearm transmog
Titanic Hourglass
1000
Off-hand transmog
