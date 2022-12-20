Despite regular mounts being rendered useless on the Dragon Isles because of Dragonriding, a World of Warcraft community called the Secret Finding Discord is still on the hunt for secret mounts, toys, and pets added in Dragonflight. Not so long ago, this community discovered secret mounts Magmashell and Divine Kiss of Ohn’ahra. On Dec. 19, they also discovered a new otter mount called Otto.

Otto is a ground mount that can go up to 100 percent movement speed and is similar to the Iskaara Tuskarr mounts called Yellow and Brown Scouting Ottuk you can get when you max out Renown with the faction. The only difference between Otto and these mounts is that it is of pale blue color and can wear a pair of shades if you use a special toy.

Since having Otto in your mount collection is a must for all avid collectors in WoW, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to get your Otto in Dragonflight.

How to get the secret Otto mount in WoW Dragonflight

Image via u/Tempic098

Before you can start your hunt for Otto, you’ll first need to learn how to Fish from any Fishing trainer on the Dragon Isles. You can find Fishing trainers in every zone, especially if you see members of the Iskaara Tuskarr cluttered in one area. On top of that, you’ll need to level up your Renown with Iskaara Tuskarr to level seven to unlock Fishing Holes in the Waking Shores and Ohn’ahran Plains. The final thing you’ll need is Iskaaran Harpoon. This item is crafted from items found in Iskaara and you can ask Tavio to craft it for you.

After that, you’ll need to head to Ruby Life Pool’s Fishing Hole in the Waking Shores and find a group to hunt down Harpoon Lunkers. The reason why you’ll be catching Harpoon Lunkers is to get as many Copper Coin of the Isles as you can—to be exact, 75 of them. After you’ve gathered 75 Copper Coins of the Isles, you’ll pay a visit to the Great Swog in a cave at the coordinates 82.2 73.2. Talk to the Great Swog and exchange your Copper Coins for Silver Coins. Then, exchange those Silver Coins for a Gold Coin. You’ll use that Gold Coin to buy Immaculate Sac of Swog Treasures. In the bag of goodies, you’ll find Aquatic Shades.

Using the shades, visit the dive bar north of the Obsidian Citadel located at the coordinates 19.16 36.60. Then, stand on the dance pad next to the bar and use the /dance command to dance for five minutes to get Dance, Dance ‘Til You’re Dead debuff. Immediately after, you’ll get teleported to Vazallia’s hangout spot.

In front of you, there will be an interactable barrel you need to pick up and venture to Iskaara to the coordinates 12.19 50 and start fishing. Fish until you get 100 Frigid Floe Fish. Once you filled the barrel halfway, head to the Waking Shores and fish in the lava at the coordinates 33.67, 64.75 until you catch 25 Calamitous Carp and fill your barrel. Then, travel to Thaldraszus to 56, 44 coordinates and catch one Kingfin, the Wise Whiskerfish.

Once you’ve filled the barrel, return the barrel where you found it, at the coordinates 20.2 39.6. After you place it back, Otto will spawn in front of you, offering the mount.