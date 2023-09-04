WoW Dragonflight: Secrets of Azeroth guide – quests, clues, rewards, and achievements

World of Warcraft has so many events, both seasonal and returning—Timewalking, Darkmoon Faire, Feast of Winter Veil, and Hallow’s End. But with the Secrets of Azeroth event, which runs from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13, players are finally assuming the role of a detective and having to put their thinking caps on

Secrets of Azeroth is a Dragonflight-specific event that consists of treasure hunting, finding secrets, and daily clues just to solve one big mystery at the end of it all and collect some intriguing rewards.

Since the event started, players have been getting daily clues and the final piece of the puzzle will reveal itself on Sept. 13, the day when the event comes to a close. It’s important to note that all clues and rewards will still be available even when the event ends. Although this event might not return on a regular basis, Blizzard has hinted that it could return in the future.

So, here’s everything you need to know about the Secrets of Azeroth event in Dragonflight, including how it works, quests, clues, rewards, and achievements.

Contents

WoW Dragonflight’s Secrets of Azeroth event, explained

The Secrets of Azeroth event started on Aug. 31 and lasts until Sept. 13. During the event, players will get 15 clues in total to solve. If you miss one daily clue, you can just come back the next day and solve it.

Besides that, there will be community rumors. While clues are tied to the quests, community rumors are solely based on clues you get outside the game—blue posts or the official Twitter account.

How to start the Secrets of Azeroth quest in WoW Dragonflight

To start the Secrets of Azeroth, talk to Preservationist Kathos in the Valdrakken inn. You’ll get the Preserving Rarities quest and your first clues in the Mystery Box. This means your detective adventures have started and you’re on the way to cracking your first case.

All Secrets of Azeroth clues in WoW Dragonflight

Clue one

Bobby Carlisle is in the Valdrakken inn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you start the Preserving Rarities quest, you will get A Mystery Box. In this box, you’ll find Golden Chalice and A Clue: The Golden Chalice.

Talk to Bobby Carlisle at the 47.8 47.0 coordinates sitting next to the bar in the inn. Head to the Valdrakken bank next and place the chalice on one of the heaps of gold, just next to the guild vault.

After completing this, you’ll get a Tuskarr Ceremonial Spear.

Clue two

The next clue takes you to Iskaara. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

After you get the spear, go to Iskaara in the Azure Span and talk to Elder Poa. You’ll learn this spear is not actually Iskaaran, but that of Kalu’ak, a tribe that lives in Dragonblight in Northrend. Travel to Mo’aki Harbor by using a Dalaran portal in your capital city and flying on your mount.

When you reach Mo’aki Harbor, talk to Elder Ko’nani at the 48.0 74.8 coordinates and get The Elder’s Drawing and Shomko’s Unyielding Spear. Then head to Borean Tundra and west of Wasrson Hold you’ll find a statue, a place where you’ll place the spear. The exact coordinates are 33.5 58.3.

Clue three

Almost every clue starts in Valdrakken. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Clue three starts with Bobby Carlisle in Valdrakken. Talk to this NPC and get Thinking Cap Notes, notes you’ll use to create Thinking Cap. This item consists of three separate items you need—Thought Calculating Apparatus, Downy Helmet Liner, and Crystal Ocular Lenses.

For Thought Calculating Apparatus, you will head to the coordinates 42.2 48.8 in Valdrakken and meet Clinkyclick Shatterboom to turn in 10 Thunderspine Nest. To get Thunderspine Nest, first talk to Erugosa in the Valdrakken inn and get the Thunderspine Nest Shopping List. The items can be purchased at the auction house or travel around the Dragon Isles to get them:

Get five Thunderspine Tenders from Agurahl the Butcher in Timberstep Outpost, in Ohn’ahran Plains at the 85.1 23.4 coordinates

Get five Apexis Asiago from Gorgonzormu in Valdrakken at the 29.2 65.2 coordinates

Get Latticed Stinkhorn from Sniktak in Loamm at the 54.1 56.6 coordinates

Downy Helmet Liner can be obtained by talking to Gryffin at the 42.5 49.3 coordinates in Valdrakken when you have Fresh Tyranha in your bags. To get this fish, you need to loot it from Hungering Tyranha at the 45.7 93.1 coordinates in Valdrakken, just near the river.

The final piece, Crystal Ocular Lenses, you can get by talking to Shakey Flatlap at the 38.9 61.9 coordinates in Valdrakken, for a price. You need to pay 346 gold in the secret inn, or just get it from him for 1,000 gold.

After you’ve gotten all the pieces, click on Thought Calculating Apparatus and you’ll get the Unfinished Thinking Cap quest which you need to turn in to Fangli Hoot in Valdrakken at the 26.7, 54.2 coordinates. You’ll get the Tricked-Out Thinking Cap toy.

Then, use the cap to get the Tricked-Out Thinking Cap buff and collect all scavenging hunt items for the Tricked-Out Thinking Cap quest from Fangli Hoot. The items can be found at the following locations in Valdrakken:

26.6, 53.9

9.97, 56.5

29.2, 62.7

39.8, 64.4

36.2, 71.2

44.2, 58.4

38.0, 49.2

55.2, 43.3

64.6, 53.7

Clue four

The fourth clue takes you to the Waking Shores. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get clue four, head back to the Valdrakken inn and talk to Tithris. This NPC will give you the Preservationist’s Dispatch item after turning in the Securing an Artifact quest.

Hop on your Dragonriding drake, and head to the Waking Shores, near Life-Binder Conservatory. Use the Tricked-Out Thinking Cap toy you got from the previous clue, and use three Ancient Levers at these locations:

57.0 25.5

57.7 23.8

56.6 20.3

Move back to the building, and get the Artifact Secured quest after looting Torch of Pyrreth. After that, get back to Valdrakken and turn in the quest in Valdrakken inn.

Then, get the Torch of Pyrret quest at the 47.6 48.2 coordinates from Preservationist Kathos. Use the torch toy and go to the Ruby Enclave where you’ll loot a hidden chest. The chest is at the 58.2 23.5 coordinates.

Community rumors

First community rumor

The first community rumor hints at Eastern Plaguelands, although no one has cracked the case yet.

Another post from Blizzard on social media asked which buff you would use if you could use it on Earth.

To crack this, head to the 51.5 65.0 coordinates in Eastern Plaguelands, loot a Plague Plaque, and head to the 55.2 59.4 coordinates to find a Buried Satchel.

Second community rumor

The next community rumor comes from the Trading Post announcement, where players can see the map of Felwood in the background. For this one, head to the 42.2 48.1 coordinates in Felwood and find a satchel.

Third community rumor

This rumor comes from the Blue News post from Sept. 1 with a barely visible map of Thousand Needles, an old zone just below the Barrens. Travel to the Razorfen Downs zone to the 43.9 37.4 coordinates and find another satchel at the 42.7 30.6 coordinates.

Rewards for Secrets of Azeroth in WoW Dragonflight

You get a head transmog, Pattie mount, and a dog pet reward for completing the event. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Pattie mount (Complete the Whodunnit? achievement)

Tobias pet (Complete the Community Rumor Mill achievement)

Tricked-Out Thinking Cap toy (Complete clue three)

Torch of Pyrreth toy (Complete clue four)

Idol of Ohn’ahra toy (Complete the Tools of the Trade achievement)

Brown Tweed Cap head transmog (Complete the Inquisitive and Community Rumors achievements)

Blue Tweed Cap toy (Complete Community Rumors achievement)

Titan Key transmog

The Inquisitive title (Complete the Inquisitive achievement)

Honorary Preservationist title

Secrets of Azeroth achievements in WoW Dragonflight

The Inquisitive- Finish the first day’s secrets during the Secrets of Azeroth event.

Tools of the Trade- Unlock the secret-finding toys listed below. Tricked-Out Thinking Cap Idol of Ohn’ahra Torch of Pyrreth

Community Rumors- Find 5 Buried Satchels using rumors from around the community.

Community Rumor Mill- Find 10 Buried Satchels using rumors from around the community.

Whodunnit?- Figure out each of the following secrets that surfaced during the Secrets of Azeroth event.

