How to start and complete Preserving Rarities in WoW Dragonflight

The Secrets of Azeroth event is finally live in World of Warcraft Dragonflight. The event is essentially an in-game scavenger hunt that takes you across the entire world through a series of clues and riddles.

The first step in solving these many riddles associated with the in-game event is to pick up the breadcrumb quest that begins your adventure: “Preserving Rarities.” Preserving Rarities will be available to all players upon immediately logging into WoW Dragonflight as there are no prerequisites for the quest or the Secrets of Azeroth event as a whole.

Here’s how to start the quest chain and sink your teeth into the Secrets of Azeroth event.

How to start the Secrets of Azeroth quest chain in WoW Dragonflight

Preservationist Kathos is who you’re going to want to speak with to kick off Secrets of Azeroth. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start Preserving Rarities, speak with Preservationist Kathos inside the Roasted Ram in the center of Valdrakken. Preservationist Kathos can be found at coordinates [47, 48], and if you have your Hearthstone set to the Roasted Ram, you’ll immediately see her upon porting back to the city. She is a female dracthyr in her Visaged form and can easily be spotted by the sparkling indicator that surrounds her.

Upon accepting Preserving Rarities, you’ll have to solve a riddle given to you by Kathos. She’ll give you a box of clues that contains a Golden Chalice and a note regarding what to do with it. From here, speak to Bobby Carlisle, a human man sitting at the bar in the Roasted Ram. He’ll direct you toward the Valdrakken bank (where the Great Vault is located).

The Valdrakken bank should be your first stop after wrapping up business in the Roasted Ram. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you look across from the Great Vault, you’ll see the outline of a chalice on top of a pile of gold. Right-click the chalice to “solve the mystery,” and then return to Preservationist Kathos in the Roasted Ram to continue the quest chain. Once you turn in this quest, you’ll start a chain of events that involve the mystery surrounding a Tuskarr Ceremonial Spear. It’s this chain that allows you to eventually unlock “The Inquisitive” achievement and title.

The Secrets of Azeroth event will be live in WoW Dragonflight until Sept. 14, so be sure to do this quest at some point in the next two weeks before it goes offline.

