Priests, Rogues, and Paladins are the first to appear at the T&W and Zen’shiri Trading Posts with armor costing you 450 Trader’s Tender and weapons a full 500.
Although this is already enough to make me log into Dragonflight, this month’s bonus reward is even better—the Crusty Crawler mount. This mount is quite similar to the mount you get for subscribing for six months, and there’s also some pirate gear on sale.
Here are all the goodies and rewards available in September 2023 at the Trading Post.
All WoW Trading Post rewards for September 2023
Plate of the Light Avenger (Head, shoulders, and waist for Paladins, 450 Trader’s Tender)
Armaments of the Light Avenger (Two-hand mace, shield, and one-hand mace, 500 Trader’s Tender)
Silks of the Unnamed Cult (Head, shoulders, and waist for Priests, 450 Trader’s Tender)
Secrets of the Unnamed Cult (One-hand mace, off-hand, and Staff, 500 Trader’s Tender)
Blood Onyx Uniform (Head, shoulders, and waist for Rogues, 450 Trader’s Tender)
Blood Onyx Blades (One-hand sword and two daggers, 500 Trader’s Tender)
