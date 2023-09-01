After an incredibly long summer and even longer wait for World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1.7, a new round of the Trading Post goodies is upon us.

This time around, the Trading Post is special. Not only are we seeing a handful of past items make a return for the first time ever, but we’re also finally getting the first Trading Post class armor sets and weapons.

Priests, Rogues, and Paladins are the first to appear at the T&W and Zen’shiri Trading Posts with armor costing you 450 Trader’s Tender and weapons a full 500.

Although this is already enough to make me log into Dragonflight, this month’s bonus reward is even better—the Crusty Crawler mount. This mount is quite similar to the mount you get for subscribing for six months, and there’s also some pirate gear on sale.

Here are all the goodies and rewards available in September 2023 at the Trading Post.

All WoW Trading Post rewards for September 2023

Plate of the Light Avenger (Head, shoulders, and waist for Paladins, 450 Trader’s Tender)

Armaments of the Light Avenger (Two-hand mace, shield, and one-hand mace, 500 Trader’s Tender)

Silks of the Unnamed Cult (Head, shoulders, and waist for Priests, 450 Trader’s Tender)

Secrets of the Unnamed Cult (One-hand mace, off-hand, and Staff, 500 Trader’s Tender)

Blood Onyx Uniform (Head, shoulders, and waist for Rogues, 450 Trader’s Tender)

Blood Onyx Blades (One-hand sword and two daggers, 500 Trader’s Tender)

Slyvy (Pet, 650 Trader’s Tender)

Gently-Used Cleaver (One-hand sword, 50 Trader’s Tender)

Gorian Mining Pick (Horde Mining tool, 50 Trader’s Tender)

Watchman’s Flare (Off-hand, 100 Trader’s Tender)

Ensemble: Wanderer’s Sunny Trappings (Head and cloak, 100 Trader’s Tender)

Ensemble: Vagabond’s Sunny Threads (Head and cloak, 100 Trader’s Tender)

Burgundy Cap (Head, 150 Trader’s Tender)

Yellow Tweed Cap (Head, 150 Trader’s Tender)

Dread Admiral’s Bicorne (Head, 175 Trader’s Tender)

Irontide’s Raider’s Bicorne (Head, 175 Trader’s Tender)

Ancestral Skychaser’s Totem (Back, 250 Trader’s Tender)

Ancestral Stonehoof Totem (Back, 250 Trader’s Tender)

Homebrewer’s Sampling Crest (Back, 500 Trader’s Tender)

Ensemble: Swashbuckling Bucaneer’s Slops (Chest, waist, legs, and feet, 650 Trader’s Tender)

Trusty Treasure Trove (Back, 750 Trader’s Tender)

September bonus reward

