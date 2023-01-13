How to get Trader’s Tender in WoW Dragonflight

Dragonflight has been shaping up to be one of the greatest expansions in the history of World of Warcraft with astounding features like Dragonriding, revamped professions and talents trees, a refreshing reputation system called Renown, and timely updates and balancing changes. Blizzard Entertainment has also never been more responsive to feedback coming from the community. But, you can’t judge a book by its covers and an expansion by its first content drop. So, the devs have planned out the entire year for Dragonflight with the first update 10.0.5 going live on Jan. 24.

The first update of Dragonflight will feature the Trading Posts, the option to finally transmog Common and Poor-quality gear, and a new world event located in Primalist Tomorrow. Out of all of these changes, the Trading Posts have been met with the most excitement in the community since they allow players to pick up rare mounts, cosmetics, and other similar wares for a new currency called Trader’s Tender.

Since Trader’s Tender will become a currency of the utmost importance in Patch 10.0.5, here’s how you can earn it in Dragonflight to redeem this invaluable currency for mounts, transmogs, and toys.

How to get Trader’s Tender in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

Trader’s Tender is a new currency in Dragonflight that is used to purchase various cosmetic wares from the Trading Posts located in Stormwind and Orgrimmar. Generally speaking, there are two main ways of earning Trader’s Tender—just by logging in and heading to the Trading Post and completing monthly challenges.

Once you log into your account and visit the Trading Post’s vendors in Stormwind and Orgrimmar, you’ll get the Collector’s Cache that will have 500 Trader’s Tender.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The more important source of Trader’s Tender is monthly activities that will either be tied to completing various content in the game like dungeons and raids, holidays and events, professions, and quests. You will be able to see all monthly activities via your Adventure Guide. After you complete all your monthly challenges, you should get 500 Trader’s Tender in total.

Aside from these regular monthly activities, you can get a one-time-only bonus of 500 Trader’s Tender for buying Dragonflight. This can be redeemed retroactively and it will become available as soon as the Trading Posts go live on Jan. 24.