All Trading Post class armor sets and weapons in WoW Dragonflight

Trading Post, World of Warcraft’s in-game shop featuring rotating cosmetics, pets, and mounts, is each month expanding its selection of goods, but mostly with old and no-longer obtainable cosmetics. Starting with Sept. 2023, you can get your hands on new class-specific armor sets and weapons Blizzard Entertainment has specifically designed for the Trading Post.
The new class-specific armor and weapons will first come in rotation in September and each month through December, the Trading Post vendors will have three to four new class transmog options you can choose from. Armor sets will cost you 450 Trader’s Tender, and weapons, which come in three unique editions, depending on your spec, will in total be sold for 500. These unique cosmetics can be purchased by any WoW character, but not all of them can strut around Valdrakken and Orgrimmar in these.
If you’re looking for the class-specific Trading Post appearances, look no further because here we’ll show you all armor sets and weapons, and the release schedule for all of them.
All Trading Post class armor sets and weapons
Trading Post class-specific armor sets
Paladin, Priest, and Rogue Trading Post armor sets
- Paladin: Plate of the Light Avenger
- Priest: Silks of the Unnamed Cult
- Rogue: Blood Onyx Uniform
Death Knight, Demon Hunter, and Druid Trading Post armor sets
- Death Knight: Webbed Saronite Exoskeleton
- Demon Hunter: Nathreza Blasphemer’s Flames
- Druid: Ashamane’s Vestment of Rebirth
Warlock, Monk, and Warrior Trading Post armor sets
- Warlock: Jewels of the Alluring Call
- Monk: Possessed Watcher Guise
- Warrior: Savage Champion’s Trophies
Evoker, Hunter, Mage, and Shaman Trading Post armor sets
- Evoker: Scales of the Silver Hoarder
- Hunter: Hornstrider Warrior’s Camouflage
- Mage: Battle Magister’s Regalia
- Shaman: Imminence of Krag’wa’s Executor
Trading Post class-specific weapons
Paladin Trading Post weapons
- Armaments of the Light Avenger: Club of the Light Avenger (one-hand mace), Hammer of the Light Avenger (two-hand mace), Kite of the Light Avenger (shield)
Priest Trading Post weapons
- Secrets of the Unnamed Cult: Scepter of the Unnamed Cult (one-hand mace), Libram of the Unnamed Cult (off-hand), Staff of the Unnamed Cult (staff)
Rogue Trading Post weapons
- Blood Onyx Blades: Blood Onyx Shortblade (one-hand sword), Blood Onyx Serrated Edge (dagger), Blood Onyx Impaler (dagger)
Death Knight Trading Post weapons
- Webbed Saronite Weaponry: Webbed Saronite Eviscerator (one-hand sword), Webbed Saronite Greataxe (two-hand axe), Webbed Saronite Devourer (two-hand sword)
Demon Hunter Trading Post weapons
- Nathreza Blasphemer’s Glaives: Nethreza Blasphemer’s Wingglaive (warglaive), Nathreza Blasphemer’s Warglaive (warglaive)
Druid Trading Post weapons
- Ashamane’s Blessings of Rebirth: Ashamane’s Claws of Rebirth (fist weapon), Ashamane’s Blade of Rebirth (dagger), Ashamane’s Crescent of Rebirth (staff), Ashamane’s Jewel of Rebirth (staff)
Monk Trading Post weapons
- Possessed Watcher Arsenal: Possessed Watcher Fan (fist weapon), Possessed Watcher Bloom (staff), Possessed Watcher Keg (staff)
Warlock Trading Post weapons
- Instruments of the Alluring Call: Flayer of the Alluring Call (dagger), Effigy of the Alluring Call (off-hand), Caduceus of the Alluring Call (staff)
Warrior Trading Post weapons
- Savage Champion’s Aggression: Savage Champion’s Gladius (one-hand sword), Savage Champion’s Disemboweler (two-hand sword), Savage Champion’s Thorns (shield)
Evoker Trading Post weapons
- Treasure of the Silver Hoarder: Saber of the Silver Hoarder (one-hand sword), Flames of the Silver Hoarder (off-hand), Flight of the Silver Hoarder (staff)
Hunter Trading Post weapons
- Hornstrider Warrior’s Preference: Hornstrider’s Warrior’s Pride (bow), Hornstrider’s Warrior’s Harpooner (gun), Hornstrider Warrior’s Serrator (polearm)
Mage Trading Post weapons
- Battle Magister’s Enchantments: Battle Magister’s Scimitar (one-hand sword), Battle Magister’s Scepter (off-hand), Battle Magister’s Shard (staff)
Shaman Trading Post weapons
- Tools of Krag’wa’s Executor: Hatchet of Krag’wa’s Executor (one-hand axe), Talons of Krag’wa’s Executor (fist weapon), Safeguard of Krag’wa’s Executor (shield)
Schedule for all Trading Post class armor sets and weapons
Trading Post armor sets and weapons will first come to World of Warcraft Dragonflight with the September Trading Post update and will be rotating each month through December. Each month will have three to four new class armor and weapons, and here’s the official schedule for their releases:
- September- Paladin, Priest, Rogue
- October- Death Knight, Demon Hunter, Druid
- November- Warlock, Monk, and Warrior
- December- Evoker, Hunter, Mage, and Shaman