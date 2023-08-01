All Trading Post class armor sets and weapons in WoW Dragonflight

Trading Post, World of Warcraft’s in-game shop featuring rotating cosmetics, pets, and mounts, is each month expanding its selection of goods, but mostly with old and no-longer obtainable cosmetics. Starting with Sept. 2023, you can get your hands on new class-specific armor sets and weapons Blizzard Entertainment has specifically designed for the Trading Post.

The new class-specific armor and weapons will first come in rotation in September and each month through December, the Trading Post vendors will have three to four new class transmog options you can choose from. Armor sets will cost you 450 Trader’s Tender, and weapons, which come in three unique editions, depending on your spec, will in total be sold for 500. These unique cosmetics can be purchased by any WoW character, but not all of them can strut around Valdrakken and Orgrimmar in these.

Related: 5 other WoW Dragonflight ‘support’ specs we want to see after Augmentation Evoker

If you’re looking for the class-specific Trading Post appearances, look no further because here we’ll show you all armor sets and weapons, and the release schedule for all of them.

All Trading Post class armor sets and weapons

Trading Post class-specific armor sets

Paladin, Priest, and Rogue Trading Post armor sets

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Paladin: Plate of the Light Avenger

Priest: Silks of the Unnamed Cult

Rogue: Blood Onyx Uniform

Death Knight, Demon Hunter, and Druid Trading Post armor sets

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Death Knight: Webbed Saronite Exoskeleton

Demon Hunter: Nathreza Blasphemer’s Flames

Druid: Ashamane’s Vestment of Rebirth

Warlock, Monk, and Warrior Trading Post armor sets

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Warlock: Jewels of the Alluring Call

Monk: Possessed Watcher Guise

Warrior: Savage Champion’s Trophies

Evoker, Hunter, Mage, and Shaman Trading Post armor sets

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Evoker: Scales of the Silver Hoarder

Hunter: Hornstrider Warrior’s Camouflage

Mage: Battle Magister’s Regalia

Shaman: Imminence of Krag’wa’s Executor

Trading Post class-specific weapons

Paladin Trading Post weapons

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Armaments of the Light Avenger: Club of the Light Avenger (one-hand mace), Hammer of the Light Avenger (two-hand mace), Kite of the Light Avenger (shield)

Priest Trading Post weapons

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Secrets of the Unnamed Cult: Scepter of the Unnamed Cult (one-hand mace), Libram of the Unnamed Cult (off-hand), Staff of the Unnamed Cult (staff)

Rogue Trading Post weapons

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Blood Onyx Blades: Blood Onyx Shortblade (one-hand sword), Blood Onyx Serrated Edge (dagger), Blood Onyx Impaler (dagger)

Death Knight Trading Post weapons

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Webbed Saronite Weaponry: Webbed Saronite Eviscerator (one-hand sword), Webbed Saronite Greataxe (two-hand axe), Webbed Saronite Devourer (two-hand sword)

Demon Hunter Trading Post weapons

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Nathreza Blasphemer’s Glaives: Nethreza Blasphemer’s Wingglaive (warglaive), Nathreza Blasphemer’s Warglaive (warglaive)

Druid Trading Post weapons

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Ashamane’s Blessings of Rebirth: Ashamane’s Claws of Rebirth (fist weapon), Ashamane’s Blade of Rebirth (dagger), Ashamane’s Crescent of Rebirth (staff), Ashamane’s Jewel of Rebirth (staff)

Monk Trading Post weapons

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Possessed Watcher Arsenal: Possessed Watcher Fan (fist weapon), Possessed Watcher Bloom (staff), Possessed Watcher Keg (staff)

Warlock Trading Post weapons

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Instruments of the Alluring Call: Flayer of the Alluring Call (dagger), Effigy of the Alluring Call (off-hand), Caduceus of the Alluring Call (staff)

Warrior Trading Post weapons

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Savage Champion’s Aggression: Savage Champion’s Gladius (one-hand sword), Savage Champion’s Disemboweler (two-hand sword), Savage Champion’s Thorns (shield)

Evoker Trading Post weapons

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Treasure of the Silver Hoarder: Saber of the Silver Hoarder (one-hand sword), Flames of the Silver Hoarder (off-hand), Flight of the Silver Hoarder (staff)

Hunter Trading Post weapons

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Hornstrider Warrior’s Preference: Hornstrider’s Warrior’s Pride (bow), Hornstrider’s Warrior’s Harpooner (gun), Hornstrider Warrior’s Serrator (polearm)

Mage Trading Post weapons

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Battle Magister’s Enchantments: Battle Magister’s Scimitar (one-hand sword), Battle Magister’s Scepter (off-hand), Battle Magister’s Shard (staff)

Shaman Trading Post weapons

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Tools of Krag’wa’s Executor: Hatchet of Krag’wa’s Executor (one-hand axe), Talons of Krag’wa’s Executor (fist weapon), Safeguard of Krag’wa’s Executor (shield)

Schedule for all Trading Post class armor sets and weapons

Trading Post armor sets and weapons will first come to World of Warcraft Dragonflight with the September Trading Post update and will be rotating each month through December. Each month will have three to four new class armor and weapons, and here’s the official schedule for their releases:

September- Paladin, Priest, Rogue

October- Death Knight, Demon Hunter, Druid

November- Warlock, Monk, and Warrior

December- Evoker, Hunter, Mage, and Shaman

About the author