5 other WoW Dragonflight ‘support’ specs we want to see after Augmentation Evoker

The mid-July addition of the first “support” specialization in World of Warcraft, Augmentation Evoker, has proven that there’s room in the game’s meta for specializations that exist outside of the normal Tank-Healer-DPS format. Classes that boost other classes’ DPS and provide valuable safety nets for their teammates do have a place in certain team comps, and with the success of the spec’s launch in mind, the door could be open for even more classes beyond Evoker to get their own taste of the support role.

Augmentation Evoker has got us thinking: What if other classes had room in their kit for an additional spec that fits the support archetype?

Support specs don’t necessarily have to be classified as damage dealers like Augmentation Evokers are, but after enough time and new additions, it’s possible that a fourth role altogether could be added to WoW. From spellcasters that give their teammates a bit of extra magical juice to melee specs that expose weaknesses in their targets, here are five completely hypothetical and made-up support specs we’d like to see added to the game following the launch of Augmentation Evoker.

Poisoner Rogue

Poison is one of the most slept-on damage types in WoW. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Poisons have always been a part of Rogues’ kits, but their usefulness is often a point of debate. They’re often used to increase DPS very slightly, or provide a bit of utility or soft crowd control to the Rogue’s ability profile. But if a Poisoner Rogue spec was introduced, it could change the way players view the viability of poisons, as well as potentially open the door for new poisons—ones that increase other players DPS or reduce certain damage types coming from bosses. Additionally, Poisoner Rogues could potentially apply poisons to other players’ weapons beyond their own, increasing the versatility that all players have in a group setting.

Time-Bound Mage

Time Magic has been around for ages in WoW. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

All of Mages’ current specs are focused on damage, so to have a support spec added into one of the game’s most historic classes could result in a strong meta shake-up. Mages already have many elements of time manipulation in their kit (Time Warp, Alter Time, etc.), so a support spec that uses a timey-wimey aesthetic to boost allies’ haste, damage throughput, and resource regeneration could be worth looking into.

Related: Best races for Mage in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

Ruin Demon Hunter

Demon Hunters currently have just two specializations, and are a candidate to receive a third. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Chaos Brand is one of the most useful spells in Demon Hunters’ kit, and it’s part of what makes them a mandatory addition to most raid teams. The debuff that increases all magic damage taken by five percent on a target is “supportive” in nature, and if Blizzard can design a spec for Demon Hunters that focuses entirely on crippling enemies and allowing allies to expose their weaknesses, it could be a perfect fit for the class, which only has two specs to begin with. After Evoker got its third spec earlier this expansion, Demon Hunter is a perfect candidate to receive a third now.

Chakra Priest

Priests have always been one of WoW’s supportive classes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chakras were once a pivotal part of the Holy Priest class fantasy. Before they were removed in 2016 with the launch of Legion, Chakras served almost as “stances” that allowed Holy Priests to upgrade their spells and massively boost their healing throughput. While there were only three Chakras back then (and you could only have one active at a time), the idea of bringing back that system and expanding it to a point where not just the Priest but their entire party could get usage out of them is certainly intriguing.

Celestial Monk

A Monk support spec could call upon the power of all four Celestials. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There’s no other way to make the Monk class feel more powerful than by allowing them to summon the August Celestials. The Crane, Ox, Tiger, and Serpent spirits that the class’ original three specs can summon are always keen additions to their respective specs’ rotations, and to see them play a role in a dedicated support spec would undeniably bring more flavor to a class that’s been struggling to keep up with other classes in recent years. A Celestial Monk support spec would, in theory, draw upon the power of all four Celestials to empower their abilities, giving thematic buffs to allies. For example, abilities that draw upon the power of the Black Ox would promote tankiness, while spells centered around the White Tiger could boost damage.

About the author