The best WoW Mythic+ team comps with Augmentation Evoker

Augmentation Evoker is the first World of Warcraft spec that broke the mold we’ve been in for years. Designed as a DPS spec, Augmentation Evoker is actually a “support” spec that deals damage by buffing allies’ damage through the roof. Refreshing addition to the game as they are, you surely must be wondering how Mythic+ runs work with Augmentation Evokers and what are the ideal team comps featuring the new spec.

From what I’ve gathered, Augmentation Evokers in Mythic+ dungeons love to be paired with two carries with one being the primary carry and the other spec being in a more supporting and versatile role. Normally, you hyper carry simply the most broken class at the moment that has ridiculous damage output. This will, naturally, change from patch to patch and if your primary carry dies during the encounter, your entire party will suffer and you’ll need to get them right back up.

Since Augmentation Evoker is such a unique spec and it will be a huge learning curve for all of us to get used to it, here are the best Mythic+ team comps and pairings that feature the third Evoker spec.

The best Mythic+ team comps with Augmentation Evoker

When you’re finding the best tank for your precious little Augmentation Evoker, there’s no better tank than the meta tank. Currently, the lucky tanks who are at the top of their game are Guardian Druid and Vengeance Demon Hunter. These two specs right now are almost invincible since they can easily deal with large packs of mobs on Fortified weeks and still manage to survive bosses on Tyrannical weeks. In addition to this, both of these tanks bring solid utility to the table and always have tools to outplay if the pull goes south.

The best and most obvious choice of a healer currently is none other than Holy Paladins. Unlike other healers who are still struggling to keep the party healthy and in prime shape for the next pull, Holy Paladins can do all that and even dish out incredible amounts of damage for a healer. And I still didn’t even mention their strong cooldowns, utility, CC, and the fact their numbers are completely busted and there’s no healer in the game that can currently match that HPS.

Finally, the bit you were waiting for—DPS. Bearing in mind that one party slot will be taken by Augmentation Evoker, you’ll be left with two slots to fill. Your first choice should always be a Shadow Priest. Not only do Shadow Priests still top the charts, but they also bring a ton of utility you simply need to have—dispel, off-healing, interrupts, hard CC, and strong survivability, especially for a caster.

The final spot in your Mythic+ group should be reserved for your big-time carry, a spec that will enjoy your best treatment and have the time of their lives. Right now, the most dominant spec is Fire Mage, although Frost isn’t falling behind that much too. When you combine Augmentation cooldowns with Mage’s Combustion, you can just watch the DPS charts “go brrr” and enjoy the ride.

If Fire Mages have other business to attend to and aren’t applying for your group, you can replace them with a Balance Druid, Subtlety Rogue, or Fury Warrior, but bear in mind that the group will have an entirely different feel and you might not see the same success as you would with a Mage.

