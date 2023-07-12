Do Augmentation Evokers’ buffs stack in WoW Dragonflight?

Augmentation Evokers are the third Evoker specialization that were added to World of Warcraft in Patch 10.1.5 on July 11. Unlike other specs in WoW, which can be strictly classified as the DPS, tank, or healers, Augmentation Evoker is a “support” DPS spec which empowers its allies. But, you surely must be wondering if you can bring more than one Augmentation Evoker to your run and will their buffs stack.

The third Evoker spec, Augmentation Evoker, combines the power of Black and Bronze Dragonflight to deal damage and amplify the abilities of nearby allies. It’s safe to assume their damage will be on the lower side, but they will make it all up with buffs for their allies.

No matter if you’re a raid leader and you’re trying to fit in Augmentation Evokers in your raid comp, or you enjoy Mythic+ dungeons and you see this new spec continuously applying for your runs, it’s important to know if Augmentation Evokers’ buffs stack so you can optimize your comps.

Augmentation Evokers’ buffs STACK in Dragonflight

If you were unsure about bringing more than one Augmentation Evoker to your Mythic+ runs and raid nights, I can definitely say you don’t have any reason to worry because Augmentation Evokers’ buffs stack in Dragonflight.

So, no matter how many Augmentation Evokers you have in your group, all nearby allies will get all of their buffs, meaning you can bring more than one Augmentation Evoker to an instance.

This was even confirmed by WoW devs in an episode of WoWCast on July 7, Blizzard’s podcast show, where devs explained how Augmentation Evokers will buff everyone around them in a dungeon group and all of their buffs stack.

“Some of that auto-targeting capability, Ebon Might, it will attempt to buff other people in the raid who don’t already have it. So, sharing the love, making sure every gets a piece of the buff pie,” Grahm Berger, senior game designer at Blizzard, explained.

In a nutshell, all Augmentation Evokers’ buffs will stack, and in a raid setting, the buffs will be automated in a way to avoid overlapping and they will empower the allies who already didn’t have the buff.

