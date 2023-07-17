WoW player uses 22 Augmentation Evokers to prove why new spec is beyond broken

Augmentation Evoker is the best spec in World of Warcraft Dragonflight right now for both PvE and PvP, and almost any group will gladly welcome you if you’re playing one. But if you’re still not a big believer in Augmentation Evokers, maybe the fact that one player brought 22 Augmentation Evokers to Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible only to buff the damage of two lucky Death Knights through the roof will finally convince you.

On July 16, WoW player and streamer Jereico shared a video where he showcased how he and his raid group cleared the entire Aberrus on Heroic difficulty with 22 Augmentation Evokers and only two Unholy Death Knights.

My first thought here was: “There’s no way they have enough DPS damage to take down the first boss, let alone Scalecommander Sarkareth.” But boy, was I wrong. The two Unholy Death Knights, fueled by 22 Augmentation Evokers, reached an astonishing 13 million damage per second, a number you can only dream of in Dragonflight.

This was all due to the fact that Augmentation Evokers’ buffs stack and they increased the Unholy Death Knights’ damage, Critical Strike chance, and Versatility.

Now that Jereico showed that this is possible, it’s only a matter of time before Blizzard Entertainment slashes this cheese strat and nerfs Augmentation Evokers into the ground. I have no doubt WoW players will try to get creative now and find even more cheese team comps that feature over 20 Augmentation Evokers.

