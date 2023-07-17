WoW players agree Blizzard is quick to nerf classes but too slow at buffing them

Inspired by the upcoming Mage nerfs coming to the live servers with this weekly reset, World of Warcraft players agree the Blizzard balancing team is quick to nerf classes but too slow at buffing them.

After players read all three Mage specs will be nerfed with the weekly reset on July 18, they agreed in a July 17 Reddit post that class nerfs always come way too quickly, while buffs to forgotten specs seem to be at the bottom of Blizzard’s priority list.

While Protection Paladins and Shadow Priests have both been in the same shoes as Mages, Monks and Survival Hunters haven’t seen much changes this season despite the community urging the devs to look into them.

“Windwalker Monk probably needs a major overhaul so it works better with stats like Haste and Mastery. Without a rework, the best they can really do for Monk is aura buffs. I’m guessing WW may be in line for some major changes in 10.2,” one WoW player said.

“Survival Hunter is kinda a unique case though. It’s still a melee spec on a class most people roll to play ranged. It has always been a tough sell. Even if it’s good, most ‘Hunter players’ aren’t gonna swap to melee when melee sucks to play in a lot of raids and melee rosters are already at capacity in most guilds,” another player explained.

WoW players really believe Blizzard isn’t showering Monks and Survival Hunters with attention because they are not as popular as Mages or Priests. But players agreed they will never be popular, no matter how good their damage and healing output might be.

So, maybe it’s time for Blizzard to throw in the towel and simply rework how these specs play, finally giving them the attention and love they deserve. For now, the balancing team doesn’t have anything planned for Monks and Survival Hunters in Patch 10.1.7, but the patch is far from being ready for the live servers and there’s still plenty of time to add more balancing changes.

