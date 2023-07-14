All 3 mage specs in WoW are getting nerfed in the next weekly reset

Just a week after World of Warcraft’s patch 10.1.5 launch, all three Mage specializations are getting a slew of damage nerfs to address the class’s overtuned AoE spells.

In a post to its forums on today, Blizzard listed four different nerfs that would be coming to each spec, with the changes coming following weekly scheduled maintenance, which is Tuesday, July 18 for North American players.

“Mage AoE damage is generally trending a little higher than we’re comfortable with after the most recent update,” Blizzard community manager Kaivax wrote. “We’re planning to make a few targeted adjustments to Mage AoE spells to bring them down to a more reasonable level. In addition to the AoE adjustments, Fire will be seeing some additional tuning, as Fire single-target damage is also trending higher than intended.”

Here are all of the nerfs that Mages will get on Tuesday exactly as they are listed on the official WoW forums:

Fire

Damage of all abilities reduced by five percent.

Flamestrike damage reduced by six percent, and Flamestrike now deals reduced damage beyond eight targets.

Flame Patch damage reduced by six percent, and Flame Patch now deals reduced damage beyond eight targets.

Sun King’s Blessing now causes your next Pyroblast or Flamestrike to deal 260 percent increased damage (was 275 percent).

Frost

Frozen Orb damage reduced by five percent.

Blizzard damage reduced by four percent.

Comet Storm damage reduced by five percent.

Subzero damage to rooted and frozen targets reduced to five/10 percent.

Arcane

Arcane Barrage damage increased by three percent.

Resonance increases the damage per target hit by Arcane Barrage by 10 percent (was 12 percent).

Arcane Explosion damage reduced by six percent.

Arcane Orb damage reduced by eight percent.

Following the nerfs, a member of multiple-time World First raiding guild Echo gave his opinion on the changes. As a Mage player himself, Fleks is directly impacted by the nerfs, but he didn’t seem to be nearly as worried about the update as one might think.

(Jokes aside these are fine i expected WAY worse) — Flêks (@Fleks27) July 14, 2023

“Jokes aside, these are fine,” he said. “I expected way worse.”

