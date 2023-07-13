Blizzard confirms WoW Dragonflight’s next update just 2 days after Patch 10.1.5 launch

Just 48 hours after releasing its latest patch onto the live servers, World of Warcraft Dragonflight’s next update has been officially announced by Blizzard Entertainment today. Patch 10.1.7, titled “Fury Incarnate,” will continue the story of Dragonflight while serving as the second-to-last update that the expansion will receive in 2023.

Content has been flowing consistently during the current WoW expansion, with patches introducing new zones, quests, campaign chapters, and miscellaneous things to do once every other month, on average. Just two months after the release of Patch 10.1, the game was updated again with the release of Patch 10.1.5 earlier this week. Now, fans can look forward to even more content on the horizon with Patch 10.1.7 this fall.

Fury Incarnate rolls out to the PTR today.



👀 Night Elves, Forsaken, and More

🛡️ New Heritage Armor

❗ More Quests & Rewards pic.twitter.com/xwEUdvpN0K — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) July 13, 2023

The new patch will introduce new story quests, as well as new quest lines for Night Elves and Undead to unlock their own sets of Heritage Armor. New public events called “Dreamsurges” are also coming with the patch.

It’s unknown what the story of Patch 10.1.7 will be circulating around, but the presence of Fyrakk, who’s playing a major role as the villain of Patch 10.1, will likely be something that players will have to deal with (especially since the title of the patch, “Fury Incarnate,” ties in heavily to Fyrakk’s theming). A canon event referred to as the “Defense of Amirdrassil” was mentioned by Alexstrasza and prophesied by Nozdormu in the ending cutscene for the game’s most recently-added megadungeon, Dawn of the Infinite, so it’s possible that event could happen in the patch.

Related: What is Amirdrassil in WoW Dragonflight? Warcraft’s new World Tree, explained

Patch 10.1.7 will also bring about what Blizzard is calling “Holiday Refreshes” for the Brewfest and Hallow’s End holidays. While it’s still relatively unknown what that could entail for those beloved world events, it may give players a bit of a more clear timeline on when the patch might actually release. The Brewfest holiday is scheduled to begin on Sept. 20, so it’s likely the patch will launch on or before that date.

Patch 10.1.7 is scheduled to release in the fall of 2023, but players will be able to test an early version of the patch on the WoW PTR later today.

About the author