From Valentine’s Day, to Easter and Christmas, Blizzard Entertainment has a World of Warcraft event for every occasion. As a rule, each event lasts anywhere from a couple of days to several weeks and features thematic quests, achievements, and cosmetic items that can be only obtained during the event.

While some events like Love is in the Air only happen once per year, the Darkmoon Faire comes back in town once per month and features important profession quests. To keep track of the events, you can always check out your official WoW calendar, but Blizzard usually announces the event returning via its official news page.

No matter if you’re chasing the all-year-round achievement or you just want to complete your collection of transmogs, mounts, and toys with seasonal wares, here’s the full holiday schedule.

WoW Dragonflight holidays and events schedule

January 2023

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

December 16, 2022- Jan. 2-Feast of Winter Veil

Jan. 1-Fireworks Celebration

Jan. 1-Jan. 7- Darkmoon Faire

Jan. 4-Jan. 11- PvP Brawl: Deepwind Dunk and Timewalking Event

Jan. 11-Jan. 18- Arena Skirmish Bonus Event, Pet Battle Bonus Event, and PvP Brawl: Shado-Pand Showdown

Jan. 17-Jan. 25- World Quest Bonus Event

Jan. 18-Jan. 25- PvP Brawl: Warsong Scramble

Jan. 21-Jan. 23- Call of Scarab

Jan. 24-Feb.7- Lunar Festival

Jan. 25- Feb.1- PvP Brawl: Cooking Impossible and Timewalking Event

February 2023

Image via Blizzard Entertinment

Feb. 1-Feb. 8- PvP Brawl: Temple of Hotmogu

Feb. 5-Feb. 11- Darkmoon Faire

Feb. 6-Feb. 20-Love is in the Air

Feb. 8-Feb. 15- Dragonflight Dungeon Event and PvP Brawl: Southshore vs. Tarren Mill

Feb. 15-Feb. 22- Timewalking Event and PvP Brawl: Classic Ashran

Feb. 22- March 1-Arena Skirmish Bonus Event

Feb. 23- Hatching of the Hippogryphs

March 2023

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

March 1-March 8- Pet Battle Bonus Event, World Quest Bonus Event, and PvP Brawl: Deep Six

March 5-March 11- Darkmoon Faire

March 8-March 15-Timewalking Event and PvP Brawl: Arathi Blizzard

March 15- March 22- Battleground Bonus Event and PvP Brawl: Gravity Lapse

March 17-March 19- Un’Goro Madness

March 20-March 24- Trial of Style

March 22-March 29- Dragonflight Dungeon Event and PvP Brawl: Comp Stomp

March 29- April 5-Timewalking Event and PvP Brawl: Deepwind Dunk

April 2023

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

April 2-April 8- Darkmoon Faire

March 5- March of the Tadpoles

March 5-March 12- Arena Skirmish Bonus Event and PvP Brawl: Shado-Pan Showdown

March 10-March 17- Noblegarden

March 12-March 19- World Quest Bonus Event and PvP Brawl: Warsong Scramble

March 19-March 26- Pet Battle Bonus Event, Timewalking Event, and PvP Brawl: Cooking Impossible

March 26-May 3-Battleground Bonus Event, Pet Battle Bonus Event, and PvP Brawl: Temple of Hotmogu

March 28- Volunteer Guard Day

May 2023

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

May 1-May 8- Children’s Week

May 3-May 10- Dragonflight Dungeon Event and PvP Brawl: Southshore vs. Tarren Mill

May 7- May 13- Darkmoon Faire

May 10- May 12- Spring Balloon Festival

May 10-May 17- Timewalking Event and PvP Brawl: Classic Ashran

May 17- May 24- Arena Skirmish Bonus Event and PvP Brawl: Packed House

May 24- May 31- World Quest Bonus Event and PvP Brawl: Deep Six

May 27- Glowcap Festival

May 31- June 7-Timewalking Event and PvP Brawl: Arathi Blizzard

June 2023

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

June 4- June 10- Darkmoon Faire

June 6-June 8- Thousand Boat Bash

June 7- June 14- Pet Battle Bonus Event, Battleground Bonus Event, and PvP Brawl: Gravity Lapse

June 14- June 21- PvP Brawl: Comp Stomp

June 21-July 5- Midsummer Fire Festival

June 21-June 28- Timewalking Event and PvP Brawl: Deepwind Dunk

June 28-July 5- Arena Skirmish Bonus Event and PvP Brawl: Shado-Pand Showdown

July 2023

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

July 2-July 8- Darkmoon Faire

July 4- July 5- Fireworks Spectacular

July 5- July 12- World Quest Bonus Event and PvP Brawl: Warsong Scramble

July 12- July 19- Timewalking Event and PvP Brawl: Cooking Impossible

July 13- Luminous Luminaries

July 19- July 26- Battleground Bonus Event and PvP Brawl: Temple of Hotmogu

July 22- Auction House Dance Party

July 26- Aug. 2- Dragonflight Dungeon Event, Pet Battle Bonus Event, and PvP Brawl: Southshore vs. Tarren Mill

August 2023

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Aug. 2-Aug. 9- Timewalking Event and PvP Brawl: Classic Ashran

Aug. 6- Aug. 12- Darkmoon Faire

Aug. 9- Aug. 16-Arena Skirmish Bonus Event and PvP Brawl: Packed House

Aug. 16- Free T-Shirt Day

Aug. 16- Aug 23- World Quest Bonus Event and PvP Brawl: Deep Six

Aug. 23- Aug. 30- Timewalking Event and PvP Brawl: Arathi Blizzard

Aug. 30- Sept. 6- Battleground Bonus Event and PvP Brawl: Gravity Lapse

Aug. 31- Sept. 4- Trial of Style

September 2023

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Sept. 3- Sept. 9- Darkmoon Faire

Sept. 6-Sept. 13- Dragonflight Dungeon Event and Brawl: Comp Stomp

Sept. 13- Sept 20-Pet Battle Bonus Event, Timewalking Event, and PvP Brawl: Deepwind Dunk

Sept. 19- Sept. 20- Pirates’ Day

Sept. 20- Sept. 27- Arena Skirmish Bonus Event and PvP Brawl: Shado-Pand Showdown

Sept. 20- Oct. 6- Brewfest

Sept. 27-Oct. 4-World Quest Bonus Event and PvP Brawl: Warsong Scramble

October 2023

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Oct. 1-Oct. 7- Darkmoon Faire

Oct. 4-Oct. 11- Timewalking Event and PvP Brawl: Cooking Impossible

Oct. 11-Oct. 18- Battleground Bonus Event and PvP Brawl: Temple of Hotmogu

Oct. 14- The Great Gnomeregan Race

Oct. 18- Oct. 25- Dragonflight Dungeon Event and PvP Brawl: Southshore vs. Tarren Mill

Oct. 18- Nov. 1- Hallow’s End

Oct- 25-Nov. 1- Timewalking Event and PvP Brawl: Classic Ashran

November 2023

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Nov. 1-Nov. 3- Day of the Dead

Nov. 1-Nov. 8-Pet Battle Bonus Event, Arena Skirmish Bonus Eventand PvP Brawl: Packed House

Nov. 5- Nov. 11- Darkmoon Faire

Nov. 8- Nov. 15- World Quest Bonus Event and PvP Brawl: Deep Six

Nov. 12- Moonkin Festival

Nov. 15- Nov. 22- Timewalking Event and PvP Brawl: Arathi Blizzard

Nov. 22- Nov. 29- Battleground Bonus Event and PvP Brawl: Gravity Lapse

Nov. 29- Dec. 6- Dragonflight Dungeon Event and PvP Brawl: Comp Stomp

December 2023

Image via Blizzard Entertainment