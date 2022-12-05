How to get to Darkmoon Faire in WoW Dragonflight

Make the most of it while you can

The Darkmoon Faire in World of Warcraft is a carnival-like event that has existed since the early days of the game that gathers mystics across the world in one place. The event usually starts on the first day of the month and lasts for a week. At the Darkmoon Faire, you can ride different carousels, play carnival games, collect transmogs, pets and mounts, buy heirlooms, and complete the Darkmoon-themed quests.

The event is typically located on a distant island that can only be accessed via portals near the capital cities of Azeroth or Outland. In fact, the island is so mysterious that no one, asides from the residents of the Darkmoon Faire, knows the exact location of the island.

If you plan on taking a break from Dragonriding and grinding Renown, and pay a visit to this peculiar place brimming with mystery and secrets, here’s how you can reach the Darkmoon Faire as both the Horde and the Alliance.

How to get to the Darkmoon Faire

The Darkmoon Faire is located on Darkmoon Island, and the only way to get to the island is via portals near your capital cities. After you reach the location, all you need to do is to click the portal and you’ll find yourself on the cooky Darkmoon Island.

The Alliance can find their portal just outside of Goldshire in Elwynn Forest.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

The Horde, on the other hand, can find the portal just south of Thunder Bluff in Mulgore.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

If you don’t feel like traveling to capital cities, you can find Darkmoon Faire Mystic Mage in all capital cities from the original game, The Burning Crusade, and Wrath of the Lich King. The mages will teleport you to either Elwynn Forest or Mulgore for a small fee. You can find Darkmoon Faire Mystic Mages in Stormwind City, Ironfroge, Darnassus, Exodar, Shattrah, Dalaran (Northrend), Orgrimmar, Thunderbluff, Undercity, and Silvermoon.