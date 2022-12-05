It’s the season of the Darkmoon Faire again, which means World of Warcraft players can once again go to the mystical and fabled island to complete quests, ride on carousels, and earn various achievements, pets, and mounts. Although we’ve seen many iterations of the Darkmoon Faire over the years, this is the first edition of Dragonflight Darkmoon Faire featuring the new and improved profession system.

During the Darkmoon Faire, you can ride various carousels, complete daily and profession quests, and get your hands on a series of toys, mounts, and achievements. Since this is the first Darkmoon Faire since the beginning of Dragonflight, some changes have come to Darkmoon Island, especially to profession quests.

If you’re looking for an easy way to level up your profession, the Darkmoon Faire might be just the incentive you’re looking for. The event has specialized profession quests that will grant you Profession Knowledge and skill. So here’s how to unlock Darkmoon Faire profession quests and a list of all available quests and their rewards.

How to unlock Darkmoon Faire profession quests in WoW Dragonflight

There are no special requirements to unlock Darkmoon Faire profession quests in Dragonflight. All you need to do is to go to find the Darkmoon Faire portal just outside of Goldshire in Elwynn Forest for the Alliance or just south of Thunder Bluff in Mulgore and go to the Darkmoon Faire. At the fair, you’ll ignore all blue-marked quests and go to the NPCs offering you yellow-colored quests. All the yellow-colored quests should mainly be profession quests.

Are Darkmoon Faire profession quests in WoW Dragonflight repeatable?

Profession quests at the Darkmoon Faire can only be completed once per event. This means that you can complete each profession quest each time the Darkmoon Faire comes back into your town. So, you can complete all profession quests once per month.

List of all Darkmoon Faire profession quests in WoW Dragonflight

The Darkmoon Faire still features the same 15 quests as it did in the past. The only twist is the quest rewards after you complete the tasks. Here’s a list of all Darkmoon Faire quests currently featured in the game:

Alchemy – A Fizzy Fusion

Archaeology – Fun for the Little Ones

Blacksmithing – Baby Needs Two Pair of Shoes

Cooking – Putting the Crunch in the Frog

Enchanting – Putting Trash to Good Use

Engineering – Talkin’ Tonks

Inscription – Writing the Future

First Aid – Putting the Carnies Back Together Again

Fishing – Spoilin’ for Salty Sea Dogs

Herbalism – Herbs for Healing

Jewelcrafting – Keeping the Faire Sparkling

Leatherworking – Eyes on the Prizes

Mining – Rearm, Reuse, Recycle

Skinning – Tan My Hide

Tailoring – Banners, Banners Everywhere!

Rewards for completing Darkmoon Faire profession quests in WoW Dragonflight

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

For primary professions—Blacksmithing, Enchanting, Engineering, Inscription, Jewelcrafting, Leatherworking, Tailoring, Herbalism, Mining, and Skinning—you’ll get your usual Darkmoon Faire rewards. So, you’ll get Darkmoon Game Token and Darkmoon Prize ticket. Starting with Dragonflight, you’ll also get 15 Artisan’s Mettle, two Dragonflight profession skills, and three Profession Knowledge.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Secondary professions—Archeology, Cooking, First Aid, and Fishing—will similarly grant you Darkmoon Game Token and Darkmoon Prize ticket. On top of that, you will get three profession skills.