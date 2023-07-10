How to unlock Augmentation Evoker in WoW Dragonflight

You don't have to jump through any new hoops to play Augmentation Evokers.

Augmentation Evoker is a third, support-like, Evoker spec added to World of Warcraft Dragonflight which uses the magic of Black and Bronze Dragonflight to empower its allies. This spec is releasing with Patch 10.1.5, and if you plan on picking it up right after the release, you’re surely wondering how you can unlock the Augmentation Evoker spec in Dragonflight.

Despite its bard-like role and empowering its allies with strong damage buffs, Augmentation Evoker will, first and foremost, be a DPS spec. They will, just like other Evoker specs, have Empowered Spells which increase in strength depending on how long you’re holding the hotkey. Augmentation Evokers still have iconic Evoker spells like Zephyr and Time Spiral, but the Augmentation talent tree is where the most unique spells are at.

If I already got you all hyped up for Augmentation Evoker and you can’t wait to add this unique spec to your endless alt army, here’s how you can unlock it.

Augmentation Evokers in Dragonflight will be immediately unlocked once Patch 10.1.5 releases on July 11

Luckily for you, and all other players who can’t wait to get their hands on this spec, there’s no quest chain or anything similar you need to complete to unlock Augmentation Evoker. Instead, just log into your Dracthyr Evoker and change the spec to Augmentation or create a new Evoker.

The Fractures in Time Patch releases on July 11 for the North American players and on July 12 for the EMEA region. The patch will be available after the weekly maintenance which will be extended by a couple of hours

Patch 10.1.5 will also feature an Evoker-only questline with Adamanthia, but this is not mandatory to complete if you want to unlock Augmentation Evoker. This questline will only explore the fantasy of Augmentation Evokers and expand the existing Dracthyr lore.

Remember, you can create only one Dracthyr Evoker per realm and all Evokers will start at level 58 at the Forbidden Reach, an island north of the Dragon Isles.

